White River stops Viborg-Hurley in B opener

The White River girls' basketball team used a solid defense and a balanced offense to cruise past Viborg/Hurley for a 65-53 victory in the first round of the Class B State Tournament in Huron on Thursday.
The Tigers jumped ahead early after taking a 15-10 lead into the second, followed by a 29-20 advantage into the half.
White River standout Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored 19 points in the first half to give the Tigers the nine-point lead.
The third quarter wasn’t much easier for the Cougars, as White River outscored them 22-14 and led by 17 points heading into the fourth.
Viborg-Hurley made up some ground in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers advanced to the semifinal round.
White River head coach Jared Bouman credited the defense, especially in the first half, for the team’s ability to get back and take of advantage of some easier baskets.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively in the first half,” he said. “We held them to just 10 points in each of the first two quarters. We did a good job taking care of the ball in the first half, but got a little sloppy late. We were able to force some turnovers and create some baskets from that in transition.”
Valandra-Prue finished the game with 31 points and seven rebounds, while Maleighya Estes chipped in with 15 points.
Nicole Yackley added 12 points as she knocked down four of her six three-point attempts for the Tigers.
Nevaeh Ronke paced the Cougars with 14 points, Coral Mason added 13 points, Denae Mach had 12 points and Sydney Voss tallied 11.
Second-Seeded White River will play a tough Corsica-Stickney squad in the next round, a team that hasn’t lost since the middle of January.
With a tough second-round matchup coming up, Bouman knows how important it is for his team to be prepared mentally and physically.
“I think a big part of the state tournament and tournaments in general is getting rest, understanding the nutrition side of it and getting a good night sleep,” he said. “It is important to get your bodies back and ready to take full advantage if that aspect of the game. They (Corsica) have a ton of experience in the state tournament and have great senior leadership. They are a good basketball team.”
The Tigers take on the Jaguars for a spot in the Class B state title game today at 6 p.m.
Viborg-Hurley will play Herreid/Selby Area in the consolation semifinals at 1 p.m.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 47, HERREID/SELBY AREA 45: Corsica-Stickney held off a second half surge from Herreid/Selby Area as it advanced to the Class B semifinals.
Raven Barse led the Jaguars with 10 points, Morgan Clites added nine points and Rachel Gerlach finished with eight.
Rylee Rossow and Rachel Fielder paced the Wolverines with 14 points apiece, while Lauren Grage added 13.
Rossow led the way on the glass with 14 rebounds.
CASTLEWOOD 61, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 55: The Warriors advanced to the second round of the state tournament with a win over Waverly-South Shore.
Castlewood carried a 38-37 lead into the half and outscored the Coyotes by six in the third to score the win.
Alayna Benike paced the Warriors with 24 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Mackenzie Everson added 17 points for Castlewood and Maddie Horn finished with 11.
Emily Kranz led Waverly-South Shore with 19 points and 10 boards, Lydia Schroeder had 17 points and Breanna Breske added 10.
The Warriors will play Ethan today at 4 p.m., while the Coyotes take on Hanson at 11 a.m.
ETHAN 52, HANSON 49: Ethan battled back from a 33-15 deficit at the half to pick up a win over Hanson in a Class B quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.
The Beaverettes were led by Mekiah Campbell with 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Annalyse Weber added 13 points.
The Rustlers will play Castlewood in the semifinals today at 4 p.m., while Hanson takes on Waverly-South Shore at 11 a.m.
Class AA
BRANDON VALLEY 33, ABERDEEN CENRAL 30: Despite trailing by seven points at the half, the Lynx battled back in the final two quarters to advance to the semifinal round of the Class AA tournament in Sioux Falls.
Hilary Behrens led the way for Brandon Valley with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Abby Kopecky paced the Golden Eagles with 10 points, while Taryn Hettich finished with eight boards.
The Lynx will play Rapid City Stevens Friday night at 7:15 p.m., while Aberdeen Central takes on Harrisburg in a consolation semifinal.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 69, MITCHELL 42: The Knights used a 27-11 third quarter to run past Mitchell in a state tournament matchup on Thursday.
Mahli Abdouch led O’Gorman with 18 points, Isabelle Moore added 15 points and Hannah Ronsiek finished with 13.
Avia Haley led the Kernels with 12 points.
The Knights will play Sioux Falls Washington today at 4:30 p.m., while Mitchell takes on Rapid City Central at 11 a.m.
Class A
ABERDEEN RONCALLI 45, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 34: Morgan Fielder scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to the semifinals of the Class A state tournament on Thursday in Watertown.
Madelyn Bragg added 14 points for Roncalli and Olivia Hanson tallied eight.
Lexi Unruh led the Chargers with 17 points.
Aberdeen Roncalli will play St. Thomas More today at 4 p.m., while Christian plays McCook Central/Montrose in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m.