White River stops Viborg-Hurley in B opener

The White River girls' basketball team used a solid defense and a balanced offense to cruise past Viborg/Hurley for a 65-53 victory in the first round of the Class B State Tournament in Huron on Thursday.

The Tigers jumped ahead early after taking a 15-10 lead into the second, followed by a 29-20 advantage into the half.

White River standout Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored 19 points in the first half to give the Tigers the nine-point lead.

The third quarter wasn’t much easier for the Cougars, as White River outscored them 22-14 and led by 17 points heading into the fourth.

Viborg-Hurley made up some ground in the fourth, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Tigers advanced to the semifinal round.

White River head coach Jared Bouman credited the defense, especially in the first half, for the team’s ability to get back and take of advantage of some easier baskets.

“I thought we did a really good job defensively in the first half,” he said. “We held them to just 10 points in each of the first two quarters. We did a good job taking care of the ball in the first half, but got a little sloppy late. We were able to force some turnovers and create some baskets from that in transition.”