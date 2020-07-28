Whitesell, Goble throw no-hitters in sweep of Spearfish

"He mixed things up and threw a lot of curve balls. He was behind in the count a lot and our guys weren't used to that," he said. "We see so much velocity throughout the year and he doesn't have a ton of it, so it kept us off balance early. But we chipped away and had the big inning."

Shortstop Ryan Bachman had three hits and three RBI for the Hardhats, while third baseman Matt Hegre and first baseman Hunter Tillery had two hits each. Left fielder Peyton Tipton knocked in three runs, including two with a triple in the third, while center fielder Bransen Kuehl blasted a solo home run in the second.

"We came up short last year, so we're really hungry to get one this year," Whitesell said. "We just have to come out swinging, throw strikes, and get the job done."

Goble was just as dominant in the nightcap, stopping Post 164 with two walks and 11 strikeouts. He threw 66 pitches, with 45 strikes.

"I think we both had a good feel for our pitches, so we just set up counts and did what we had to do to get no-hitters, I guess," Goble said. "I had a good feel for my fastball, and my curveball was working good. I just set up batters, and used the end of the count with the curveball."

Klapperich said it wasn't too difficult to call the pitches for Goble when he was on like he was.