Whitewood's Kiara Brown receives college gymnastics conference award

Whitewood native Kiara Brown recorded her second best all-around score of the season and led the University of Wisconsin-Stout on the floor exercise in a dual meet Jan. 26 at UW-Whitewater.

The sophomore's performance earned her the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gymnastics All-Around Performer of the Week title.

A Sturgis Brown High School alumna, she was the only competitor in the all-around and scored a 37.525.

Brown led Stout on the floor exercise with a third-place finish on a score of 9.575. Brown scored a 9.450 on the vault, a 9.450 on the uneven bars and a 9.050 on the balance beam. UW-Stout ultimately fell 191.525-188.200 at UW-Whitewater.

Brown currently posts the Blue Devils' top score on the uneven bars (9.625) and in the all-around (37.750), as well as the team’s second best scores on the vault (9.600) and the floor exercise (9.650) and fourth best score on the balance beam (9.650). Brown has competed in all six meets this year — competing in the all-around in the last three meets — and all four meets last season.

The Blue Devils return to action at the 2022 WIAC Women's Gymnastics Championship/NCGA West Regional at 4 p.m. Saturday at UW-Whitewater.

