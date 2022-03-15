Wichers called up to Tucson, Nelson returns to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and center Logan Nelson has been returned from Tucson. Additionally, defenseman Chase Harrison has been placed on injured reserve.

Wichers heads back to Tucson for his fifth stint with the Roadrunners this season, where he has appeared in 11 total games. The rookie defenseman has played 35 games for Rapid City and has two goals and five assists.

Nelson returns to the Rush roster after being called up by Tucson on Monday. He did not appear in a game and overall this season has played five games for Tucson. During his time with Rapid City, Nelson has put up a team-leading 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists over 45 games.

Harrison heads to IR for the second time this season. He has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this year and has three goals and five assists.

The Rush will return to action on Friday for the first of three games in three days against the Kansas City Mavericks.

