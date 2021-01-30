Wichita scores three straight to beat Rush 4-1

While the Rapid City Rush were able to tie Saturday night's game in the first period, they were unable to match the Wichita Thunder's succeeding three goals as they fell 4-1 in Game 2 of the three-game series in Kansas.

Rapid City is now 6-11-0 on the season, while Wichita improved to 8-3-1.

Andrew Sturtz tallied the lone goal for the Rush, while Gabriel Chabot and Ian Edmonson added assists. Goalie Dave Tendeck made 27 saves in the loss and is now 2-6.

Wichita got on the board with a goal from Matteo Gennaro, assisted by Matheiu Gagnon and Gordie Green, with 5:34 to play in the opening frame. Rapid City responded with 31 seconds left in the first period when an Edmonson slap shot deflected off Sturtz and landed in the net to level the contest 1-1.

The Thunder quickly moved back ahead as the middle frame got underway when Anthony Beauregard scored, assisted by Jay Dickman and Jacob Graves, 47 seconds in. Gennaro then tallied his second goal with 14:40 to play in the second period to make it 3-1.

Wichita tacked on a fourth goal when Cam Clarke scored with 13:34 remaining in regulation for a commanding 4-1 advantage.