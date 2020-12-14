 Skip to main content
Wientjes named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wientjes named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

  Updated
Black Hills State University senior Racquel Wientjes has been named this week's women's basketball RMAC offensive player of the week.

"Racquel was an absolute monster for us this weekend," said BHSU head coach Mark Nore. "She did a fantastic job leading the team and keeping everyone confident and calm. Our team defense was great and Racquel stepped up when called upon. She earned this award."

The conference's leading scorer added to her resume over the weekend, leading the team with season-high 28-point games against Colorado Mesa and Westminster. She sank seven 3-pointers and went 13 of 15 from the line in her 56-point weekend to help the BHSU women improve to 3-1 on the season.

Hardrocker hoops flips sites again

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the South Dakota Mines men's and women's basketball doubleheader games schedule for this weekend in Rapid City have been flipped. The Hardrockers will now travel to Colorado this weekend for the third consecutive weekend.

The 'Rockers will now face MSU Denver on Thursday in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup. The women's game will tip off at 4 p.m. and the men will follow at 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota Mines will then take on Colorado Christian University Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado. The women's game is set to start at 2 p.m. with the men to follow at 4:30 p.m.

No fans will be admitted to any of the venues, but all games will stream live on the Hardrocker Network.

As a result of the change, the Cougars will travel to Rapid City on Thursday, Feb. 11 and the Roadrunners will come to the King Center on Saturday, Feb. 13, with game times to be announced.

