“Who here is from Minnesota?”

Asked Jared Slagle, the announcer during a night of the Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo Series, to a section of fans cheering within the crowd.

“Who here is from California? Nebraska? Texas?” Slagle followed up as more sections of the crowd erupted into cheers.

Each Wednesday night for 10 straight weeks, the Hart Ranch Camping Resort hosted a local rodeo letting spectators get out and enjoy an evening of entertainment.

On one of those Wednesday evenings, as the sun began to set casting long shadows behind the cowboys gearing up to compete in the saddle bronc, Thayne Elshere sat in a lawn chair surrounded by other bronc riders laughing and enjoying the downtime while he tried roping some of the kids running around behind the chutes.

“I've been riding for a while, since about eight years old,” says Elshere, a recent graduate of Sturgis Brown High School. “I just started riding calves…and then we just worked up into high school [to] bull riding. And then my freshman year started bronc riding. So it just kind of picked up from there.”

Elshere, of Sturgis, along with most of the other competitors, tries to compete each week at the rodeo.

Wild West Wednesdays is a great chance to have a little fun competition and hang out with friends and meet new ones, according to Elshere.

“People are always helping each other,” Slagle said. “You'll see that a lot if you come to a rodeo. You'll watch contestants and how they help each other. Because even though it's a sport — that it’s kind of you against the animal as far as competing. You're still cheering on your competition, you still want them to do good and everybody to do [their] best.”

Tate Rhoads, who regularly serves as a rodeo clown, said the rodeo at Hart Ranch is a great way to introduce spectators and fans to the sport.

“Hart Ranch is awesome because you get a lot of people that are from all over the United States, the country. Even around the world, we get a lot of people that have never even seen a rodeo before,” the Custer, Montana, resident said. “It's always cool to get new fans in rodeo, bring in the new generation of kids and stuff like that…just inspiring the younger generation and bringing rodeo to people that never get to see it.”

The rodeo experience as a whole is what makes Wild West Wednesdays work, said Slagle, who usually helps with the music during rodeos.

“The energy that comes from [the fans] and of course the rodeo stock and the contestants. You know there's just something for everybody at a rodeo so that's probably what I love most,” he said.

By the time the sun had set on Wednesday evening and the last bull exited the chutes, the Wild West Wednesdays series came to an end with its final performance of the summer.

While the rodeo may end, that doesn’t mean it’s over for the fans or competitors.

“It’s all just a big family,” Rhoads said at the July 26 performance. “When we're done here, we're all probably gonna sit around, hang out, eat some food, drink some cold drinks, and just have a good time because we're all probably gonna be together somewhere down the road again.”

