Wild West Wednesdays return to Hart Ranch

Wild West Wednesdays return to Hart Ranch

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wild West Wednesdays Roughstock and Barrel Saddle Series starts this week at Hart Ranch Camping Resort with performances every Wednesday night through August 19.

Gates and concessions open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo performance starting at 7 p.m. Events include bareback, bull riding and saddle bronc produced by Spud Creek Rodeo Company and barrel racing produced by Cloverleaf Productions.

Wild West Wednesdays will allow for social distancing because the rodeos are outdoors. There is limited bleacher space available, and spectators can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or golf carts to enjoy the show.

Tickets are available at the gate, at the Hart Mart convenience store or online at hrresort.org. Adult tickets are $10; children younger than 10 are admitted free. 

If you are interested in competing in any of the Roughstock events, contact Nate Morrison, 605-515-4313. To compete in barrel racing, contact Amanda Richardson, 605-490-7661.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US and Brazil lead in Covid cases as leaders downplay the virus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News