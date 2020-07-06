Wild West Wednesdays return to Hart Ranch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wild West Wednesdays Roughstock and Barrel Saddle Series starts this week at Hart Ranch Camping Resort with performances every Wednesday night through August 19.

Gates and concessions open at 6 p.m., with the rodeo performance starting at 7 p.m. Events include bareback, bull riding and saddle bronc produced by Spud Creek Rodeo Company and barrel racing produced by Cloverleaf Productions.

Wild West Wednesdays will allow for social distancing because the rodeos are outdoors. There is limited bleacher space available, and spectators can bring their own lawn chairs, blankets or golf carts to enjoy the show.

Tickets are available at the gate, at the Hart Mart convenience store or online at hrresort.org. Adult tickets are $10; children younger than 10 are admitted free.

If you are interested in competing in any of the Roughstock events, contact Nate Morrison, 605-515-4313. To compete in barrel racing, contact Amanda Richardson, 605-490-7661.

