Wildcats cruise on first day of LNI

The Custer volleyball team kicked off pool play with five wins to start the 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational Friday in Rapid City.
The Wildcats led the way in Pool B, starting the day with a 25-14, 25-13 win over Tiospa Zina.
From there, Custer earned a 25-14, 25-12 win over Lower Brule and followed with a 25-10, 25-6 victory over Oelrichs and a 25-6, 25-15 win over Crazy Horse.
In their toughest matchup of the opening day, the Wildcats earned a hard fought 2-1 victory over Red Cloud as they took the first set 25-16, dropped the second 25-23 and won the third 25-23 to seal the victory.
Despite the loss to Custer, the Crusaders finished the day with four victories, including wins over Crazy Horse (25-7, 25-9), Todd County (25-14, 10-25, 25-23), Tiospa Zina (25-22, 25-14) and Oelrichs (25-14, 25-12).
Todd County also finished the day with four wins as they defeated Oelrichs (25-15, 25-12), St. Francis (25-9, 25-15), Lower Brule (25-15, 25-21) and Crazy Horse (25-10, 25-10).
White River led Pool A action with four victories, starting with a 25-16, 25-10 win over Crow Creek.
The Tigers continued with wins over Pine Ridge (25-19, 21-25, 25-15), Little Wound (25-21, 25-14) and Santee (25-13, 25-18).
Wyoming Indian and Crow Creek weren’t far behind as far as victories go to open the LNI as both teams picked up a trio of wins.
The Chieftains opened with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Little Wound, defeated Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (25-18, 19-25, 25-15) and closed with a 25-10, 25-14 win over Marty.
Wyoming picked up its wins over Little Wound (25-15, 25-16), Marty (25-13, 25-11) and Pine Ridge (15-25, 25-14, 25-16).
Bracket play will begin today at 9 a.m., with the title match being played early afternoon.
Lakota Nations Invitational
Pool A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-22
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Pine Ridge, 22-25, 27-15, 29-27
Crow Creek def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-22
Santee, Neb. def. Crow Creek, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22
Santee, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-21, 25-16
Santee, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 25-10, 25-14
White River def. Crow Creek, 25-16, 25-10
White River def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
White River def. Santee, Neb., 25-13, 25-18
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23
Wyoming Indian, Wyo. def. Little Wound, 25-15, 25-16
Pool B
Custer def. Lower Brule, 25-14, 25-12
Custer def. Oelrichs, 25-10, 25-6
Custer def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-14, 25-13
Lower Brule def. Crazy Horse, 25-8, 25-13
Lower Brule def. St. Francis Indian, 19-25, 25-18, 25-23
Red Cloud def. Crazy Horse, 25-7, 25-9
Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 25-14, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-21, 25-14
Red Cloud def. Todd County, 14-25, 25-10, 25-23
St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-6, 25-4
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-15
Todd County def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-12
Todd County def. St. Francis Indian, 25-9, 25-15