Wildcats cruise on first day of LNI

The Custer volleyball team kicked off pool play with five wins to start the 2021 Lakota Nation Invitational Friday in Rapid City.

The Wildcats led the way in Pool B, starting the day with a 25-14, 25-13 win over Tiospa Zina.

From there, Custer earned a 25-14, 25-12 win over Lower Brule and followed with a 25-10, 25-6 victory over Oelrichs and a 25-6, 25-15 win over Crazy Horse.

In their toughest matchup of the opening day, the Wildcats earned a hard fought 2-1 victory over Red Cloud as they took the first set 25-16, dropped the second 25-23 and won the third 25-23 to seal the victory.

Despite the loss to Custer, the Crusaders finished the day with four victories, including wins over Crazy Horse (25-7, 25-9), Todd County (25-14, 10-25, 25-23), Tiospa Zina (25-22, 25-14) and Oelrichs (25-14, 25-12).

Todd County also finished the day with four wins as they defeated Oelrichs (25-15, 25-12), St. Francis (25-9, 25-15), Lower Brule (25-15, 25-21) and Crazy Horse (25-10, 25-10).

White River led Pool A action with four victories, starting with a 25-16, 25-10 win over Crow Creek.