Wildfire burning in Black Elk Wilderness Area

Fire crews are responding to a wildfire in the Black Elk Wilderness Area. The fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. today and is currently estimated to be at 3 acres. It started about half a mile southeast of Black Elk Peak.
Multiple resources have been ordered, including a type 3 helicopter, type 1 helicopter, 2 hand crews, and 3 engines (crews), according to the U.S. Forest Service.
For public safety, an emergency closure order will be put in place on trails throughout the wilderness area. The public should not enter the area until the order has been lifted.
The fire is burning in heavy dead and downed timber with moderate to high potential for spread. The cause of the fire has been identified as lightning.
