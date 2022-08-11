Will Velez using Alaskan experience to build ‘ironman’ program at Douglas

BOX ELDER — Douglas won its last game on Sept. 4, 2020 at Belle Fourche and enters 2022 on a 15-game losing streak.

The start of a new year, however, brings a clean slate that the Patriots’ new head coach, Will Velez, hopes to capitalize on with a strong core of senior leaders and a host of fresh faces from the hallways.

It may be his first season in charge at Douglas, but Velez has plenty of experience.

The Air Force veteran boasts five years of head coaching experience at Ben Eielson High School in Alaska that included a state championship win. When he relocated to Ellsworth Air Force Base, Velez coached under longtime Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak for the last four seasons before his promotion this offseason.

“The first state championship team we had (in Alaska), we had 12 kids on the roster,” Velez told The Journal. “That was true ironman football with one sub. We were small, and it reminds me a lot of my kids here. We have great numbers but we are small.”

Velez always had a passion for serving the communities he was stationed in. He also developed his passion for football coaching his son’s little league team. Then he found a way to merge community service and football through coaching. That desire continued when he was reassigned to Ellsworth and moved to Box Elder.

“When I came to Douglas, I lived right here in Box Elder, and Kevin Hamm gave my daughter his number and said to call him to meet with Maciejczak and get on staff,” Velez said. “That was in 2017 and it’s been an awesome ride since then.”

Velez’s investment in the Douglas program is already paying off since his promotion to head coach. Over 60 student-athletes took the field for the team’s first practice of fall camp on Tuesday.

Senior Tyler Dumdei noticed the difference in turnout this summer and said he’s excited to see how the increased numbers help in the regular season.

“It’s nice because last year we didn’t have a lot of guys out,” Dumdei said. “This year we have a lot more and it’s good.”

Velez and his staff focused on recruiting more kids to join the program this offseason because they noticed a distinct difference between the Patriots and their competition last season.

“We compete against schools that are able to put fresh bodies on the field all the time,” he said. “That’s something we saw in film from last year when we were doing O.K. until the third quarter. We got five minutes into the third quarter and our boys were gassed, and in the entire fourth quarter we were too gassed to give any effort.”

The extra bodies mean even more this season because Douglas returns just five starters on offense and three starters on defense. Notable absences include Jason Maciejczak, a Best of the West lineman and University of North Dakota commit who transferred to Pierre T.F. Riggs this offseason.

Luke Shocker will help fill one hole on the offensive line and provide leadership in that position group.

“Shocker is one of our returning linemen and is one of our quiet leaders,” Velez said. “He gets the guys in and is able to see exactly what we want to look at up front and is able to communicate it back to his position coaches.”

In the offensive backfield, Dumdei should help lead the charge as a wingback and team leader.

“He has really stepped up and shown so much growth,” Velez said. “He’s an amazing kid. He wants to get better and is always trying to get better. It’s been awesome to see everything that he wants to do and what he does with this team.”

Schematically, the Patriots are not changing a ton on offense and defense, but are focusing on the little things at the start of fall camp.

“We have to make sure we have the basics covered and make sure we can get through and understand our fundamentals, that’s the big thing,” Velez said. “On both sides of the ball we are trying to get enough kids to know every position, to make sure we have fresh legs all the time.”

Douglas 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 26 – vs. Belle Fourche

Fri, Sept. 2 – vs. Rapid City Stevens

Fri, Sept. 9 – at Spearfish*

Fri, Sept. 16 – vs. Tea Area*

Fri, Sept. 23 – vs. Brookings*

Fri, Sept. 30 – at Huron*

Fri, Oct. 7 – at St. Thomas More

Fri, Oct. 14 – at Sturgis Brown*

Fri, Oct. 20 – vs. Pierre T.F. Riggs*

*Class 11AA game