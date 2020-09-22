Williams, Ford tally twice as Stevens beats Central 5-1

Zack Williams and Ian Ford scored two goals each as the Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team beat rival Rapid City Central 5-1 Tuesday night at Sioux Park to remain undefeated on the season.
The Raiders performance proved better than their 2-0 victory in their first meeting with the Cobblers on Sept. 8.
“We felt like we had a lot of opportunities in the last game too, but just didn’t convert them,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fiergo said. “We’ve been spending a little bit more time since then working on finishing and taking more precise shots.”
Williams didn’t take long in the contest as he notched his first goal in the second minute after corralling the ball following a punch-out by the Central goalkeeper. He then sent a pass to Lan Ford, who slipped a shot into the left side of the net in the 16th minute.
Williams tallied his second goal in the 30th minute to round out the first-half scoring for the Raiders (10-0-0).
Ford went left to right on a shot and scored his second goal seven minutes into the second half to put Stevens up 4-0. Following a red card that left the Raiders shorthanded, the Cobblers (6-4-1) slipped the ball past opposing defenders and Jaden Stephens scored to put his team on the board in the 52nd minute.
It was the first goal scored on the Raiders in six games and just the third all year.
“We definitely needed it,” said assistant coach Matthew Almeida, taking over head coaching duties Tuesday while Joe Sabrowski was absent. “We were hoping it was going to swing the game, swing the momentum, so it was good to get that started.”
Sam Tschetter added one more tally for Stevens with six minutes to play, heading in a shot off a blocked save.
Stevens hosts Spearfish Sept. 29 for its regular season finale, while the Cobblers wrap up their regular season slate Saturday against Spearfish.
