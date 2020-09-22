Williams, Ford tally twice as Stevens beats Central 5-1

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zack Williams and Ian Ford scored two goals each as the Rapid City Stevens boys' soccer team beat rival Rapid City Central 5-1 Tuesday night at Sioux Park to remain undefeated on the season.

The Raiders performance proved better than their 2-0 victory in their first meeting with the Cobblers on Sept. 8.

“We felt like we had a lot of opportunities in the last game too, but just didn’t convert them,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fiergo said. “We’ve been spending a little bit more time since then working on finishing and taking more precise shots.”

Williams didn’t take long in the contest as he notched his first goal in the second minute after corralling the ball following a punch-out by the Central goalkeeper. He then sent a pass to Lan Ford, who slipped a shot into the left side of the net in the 16th minute.

Williams tallied his second goal in the 30th minute to round out the first-half scoring for the Raiders (10-0-0).