Williams scores 6 in rout of Patriots

Sophomore Zack Williams netted a school record six goals, guiding top-ranked Rapid City Stevens to a 12-0 win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian in opening round action of the state boys' soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Sioux Park.

Williams, the Raiders’ goals and assists leader, also tied a school record for most goals in a season with 21.

He packaged his goals in quick scoring bursts, netting the Raiders first two goals in a two-minute span in the 10th and 12th minutes, then found the net in the 34th and 35th minutes, and again in the 42nd and 51st minutes.

Sam Tschetter scored two goals and had an assist and Brendan Thompson added a goal and two assists for the Raiders, 11-0-1. Levi Busching, Devonte Parker and Chris Policky added goals for Stevens, which put 21 of 33 shots on frame.

“We distributed the ball well and we were focusing on our composure,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “I feel our guys played with composure and we played solid throughout. We have a team goal in mind and we have work to do to achieve that goal.”

Douglas/Christian keeper Hunter Panik had nine saves and Raiders keeper Shawn Bauer had three saves.