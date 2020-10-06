Williams scores 6 in rout of Patriots

Sophomore Zack Williams netted a school record six goals, guiding top-ranked Rapid City Stevens to a 12-0 win over Douglas/Rapid City Christian in opening round action of the state boys' soccer playoffs Tuesday night at Sioux Park.
Williams, the Raiders’ goals and assists leader, also tied a school record for most goals in a season with 21.
He packaged his goals in quick scoring bursts, netting the Raiders first two goals in a two-minute span in the 10th and 12th minutes, then found the net in the 34th and 35th minutes, and again in the 42nd and 51st minutes.
Sam Tschetter scored two goals and had an assist and Brendan Thompson added a goal and two assists for the Raiders, 11-0-1. Levi Busching, Devonte Parker and Chris Policky added goals for Stevens, which put 21 of 33 shots on frame.
“We distributed the ball well and we were focusing on our composure,” said Raiders coach Jeff Fierro. “I feel our guys played with composure and we played solid throughout. We have a team goal in mind and we have work to do to achieve that goal.”
Douglas/Christian keeper Hunter Panik had nine saves and Raiders keeper Shawn Bauer had three saves.
The Raiders move on to the state quarterfinals Saturday, hosting Sioux Falls Washington, which beat Rapid City Central 2-0.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 2, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers crashed out of the state tournament Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Warriors in the first round at Sioux Park.
"We ran out of gas," head coach Joe Sabrowski said. "My thin, young squad ran out of gas."
Central (6-6-1) conceded a goal in each half and couldn't answer. The No. 8-seeded Cobblers put four of six shots on target, including two from Carson Versteeg, and allowed six shots from the No. 9-seeded Warriors.
Quincy Warren earned four saves at goal.
SPEARFISH 5, BROOKINGS 1: The second-seed Spartans had little trouble in stopping the No. 15 Bobcats Tuesday night in Spearfish in state first-round action.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 13-0-2, will host No. 7 O'Gorman Saturday, while Brookings closes the season at 2-10-1.
Class A quarterfinals
ST. THOMAS MORE 4, BELLE FOURCHE 3, OT: Trailing 2-0 with just seven minutes remaining, the Cavaliers made an improbable comeback and advanced to the state semifinals on Saturday.
Senior Sam Evans got the Cavaliers on the board, scoring off of an assist by Tom Solano, and Evans tied it up with second goal, assisted by Aaron Nelson, forcing the game into overtime.
A hat trick for Evans came at 1 minute into the first overtime period. The Broncs responded with a goal and the game went into the second overtime period.
STM responded with a goal by Solano, assisted by Will Green, with three minutes remaining and the Cavs punched their ticket to the Semifinals this Saturday.
St. Thomas More, the No. 4 seed, will face No. 1 seed Sioux Falls Christian Saturday in Sioux Falls. The Chargers had an opening bye.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!