Williams sets record as Stevens boys advance to semifinals

Rapid City Stevens’ Zack Williams has tallied plenty of goals this season, but his two biggest yet may have come Saturday afternoon at Sioux Park.
The sophomore striker notched goals in the first and second half to help secure a 3-1 victory for the Raiders over Sioux Falls Washington in the quarterfinals of the Class AA Boys Soccer State Tournament, while tying and breaking the school record for goals in a season in the process.
His 23 this year surpasses the previous record, set in 2015.
“I’m just trying to do my job. I always want to be the best. I’m just taking it one step at a time, one goal at a time,” Williams said. “I always want to make myself be the best that I can, so I just do my best every game.”
Williams’ performance Saturday was part of a physical, hard-fought match against the Warriors with no shortage of fouls. The win for the top-seeded Raiders kept them undefeated on the 2020 campaign and placed them in Tuesday’s semifinal round against the winner of No. 4 Aberdeen Central and No. 5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
“Most of our games have been physical this year, opponents pressing our guys,” Stevens head coach Jeff Fierro said. “We’ve practiced that way, we have our practice squad play tough, and sometimes we put extra numbers out there and have them step to the ball. We practice for it, we knew it was coming.”
After a couple of close calls in the opening half, the Raiders finally got on the board when Sam Tschetter scored on an assist by Levi Busching off a corner kick in the 26th minute. Williams then notched his first goal six minutes later, taking the ball out of the air and finding the back of the net off a pass from Lan Ford to make it 2-0 at halftime.
The Raiders picked up their third goal of the contest in the 65th minute when Williams hauled in a backdoor pass and juked around the opposing goalkeeper for an easy putaway.
“We definitely were the best team out here, more in shape, better touches, better concentration and just better all around,” Williams said. “We’ve just got to keep our minds straight. It’s not over, we’ve still got to finish the job.”
A foul called on Stevens in its own box in the 74th minute handed a penalty kick to Washington (6-6-2), which Max Anderson converted on for the Warriors’ lone goal.
The Raiders finished with 8 of 18 shots on target, while Shawn Bauer made three saves in net.
“We were happy with what we saw today. We played our game, we played well and we did a lot of things that we were working on over the week,” Fierro said. “And we kept our composure, that was another thing that we’ve been working on; just keeping our composure and making sure we make all the right passes when we can, as best we can. We saw a lot of that today, so we’re feeling pretty encouraged heading next week.”
