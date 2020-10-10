Williams sets record as Stevens boys advance to semifinals

After a couple of close calls in the opening half, the Raiders finally got on the board when Sam Tschetter scored on an assist by Levi Busching off a corner kick in the 26th minute. Williams then notched his first goal six minutes later, taking the ball out of the air and finding the back of the net off a pass from Lan Ford to make it 2-0 at halftime.

The Raiders picked up their third goal of the contest in the 65th minute when Williams hauled in a backdoor pass and juked around the opposing goalkeeper for an easy putaway.

“We definitely were the best team out here, more in shape, better touches, better concentration and just better all around,” Williams said. “We’ve just got to keep our minds straight. It’s not over, we’ve still got to finish the job.”

A foul called on Stevens in its own box in the 74th minute handed a penalty kick to Washington (6-6-2), which Max Anderson converted on for the Warriors’ lone goal.

The Raiders finished with 8 of 18 shots on target, while Shawn Bauer made three saves in net.

“We were happy with what we saw today. We played our game, we played well and we did a lot of things that we were working on over the week,” Fierro said. “And we kept our composure, that was another thing that we’ve been working on; just keeping our composure and making sure we make all the right passes when we can, as best we can. We saw a lot of that today, so we’re feeling pretty encouraged heading next week.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0