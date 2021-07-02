Wilson rallies with strong Roundup performance

While Will Rogers is credited with coining the phrase "There never was a horse that couldn’t be rode or a man that couldn’t be throwed,” every bronc rider has lived that experience up close and personal.
Count Wall's Cash Wilson among them. And in a most unfortunate combination of time and place. Leading the College National Finals saddle bronc event by a comfortable margin heading into the short go, Cash (Clarendon College) failed to cover in the round and dropped to seventh overall.
“It was a learning experience on a pretty big stage, but things happen and I can’t change it now so might as well keep moving forward,” Wilson said before his ride. “I’ve had pretty good luck after last week. It sucks when they throw you like that but I guess it happens.”
On Friday’s second performance of the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche, Wilson had a chance to strut his stuff on a big stage once more, against an excellent field that included world champion Wade Sundell and other quality bronc riders.
Displaying the form that catapulted him to a gold buckle at the 2018 National High School Finals, Wilson fashioned an 85-point ride aboard Powder River Rodeo’s Misdemeanor, an effort bested in the performance only by 13-time NFR qualifier Cody Demoss, who spurred his way to an 86-point ride on Powder River’s Miss Valley.
A couple of Californians moved to the top of the leaderboard in bareback as 2019 world champion Clayton Biglow (Clements) and R.C Landingham (Hat Creek) took the bumpy ride route to 86.5-point rides.
Friday morning’s slack produced a number of changes on the overall leaderboard, among them a quick spin through the barrels by a South Dakota lady as Summer Kosel (Glenham) and mount executed the cloverleaf in 16.95-seconds.
And in the big man’s event, Riley Westhaver (Alva, Okla.) posted the quickest steer wrestling run of the day, a 3.8-second. Josh Garner (Live Oak, Calif.) led the evening performance with a 3.9-second catch and tip. Overall, Riley Reiss (Manning, N.D.) remained atop the overall leader board with his Thursday 3.3-second effort. The team roping duo of Brenten Hall (Jay, Okla.) and Chase Tryan (Helena, Mont.) also used the daylight hours effectively posting a 4.5-second run.
The Friday night crowd was treated to a couple of timed event leaderboard topping performances, however. Both by Texans setting themselves up for a nice reward for a long trek from home with a horse trailer in tow.
Cheyanne Guillory (Gainesville) used a quick start and a one swing loop to stop the clock in 1.8-seconds in hear breakaway roping run. And in tie-down roping Caleb Smidt (Bellville) looped and tied his calf in 8.5-seconds.
Saturday’s third performance of the 102nd annual event is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the final night of fireworks to follow.