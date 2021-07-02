Wilson rallies with strong Roundup performance

While Will Rogers is credited with coining the phrase "There never was a horse that couldn’t be rode or a man that couldn’t be throwed,” every bronc rider has lived that experience up close and personal.

Count Wall's Cash Wilson among them. And in a most unfortunate combination of time and place. Leading the College National Finals saddle bronc event by a comfortable margin heading into the short go, Cash (Clarendon College) failed to cover in the round and dropped to seventh overall.

“It was a learning experience on a pretty big stage, but things happen and I can’t change it now so might as well keep moving forward,” Wilson said before his ride. “I’ve had pretty good luck after last week. It sucks when they throw you like that but I guess it happens.”

On Friday’s second performance of the Black Hills Roundup Rodeo in Belle Fourche, Wilson had a chance to strut his stuff on a big stage once more, against an excellent field that included world champion Wade Sundell and other quality bronc riders.