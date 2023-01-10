Wind Cave backcountry to close for elk management project

Outdoor enthusiasts looking to experience the backcountry at Wind Cave National Park will have limited opportunities to do so over the next month.

Park resource management staff is closing the backcountry areas to hikers from Jan. 17 to Feb. 17 in order to safely remove elk and reduce chronic wasting disease in the park's population. The backcountry will be closed 24 hours a day except for weekends. Red Valley and Highland Creek Roads will stay open.

Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a neurodegenerative condition that affects deer, elk, reindeer, sika deer and moose. It's found in the United States, Canada, Norway and South Korea. It can take more than a year for symptoms to develop, including stumbling, drastic weight loss and other neurological symptoms. CWD is fatal to animals, with no treatments or vaccines available.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been no cases of CWD in humans to date. Some studies suggest that CWD poses a risk to certain non-human primates — like monkeys — leading the World Health Organization to recommend keeping agents of known prion diseases out of the human food chain.

Approximately 40 elk will be removed and tested for chronic wasting disease. The meat from animals that test negative will be donated to the Pine Ridge Reservation.

The project also helps maintain the population at the target level set by the management plan in 2009. It's part of a long-range study with the U.S. Geological Survey looking to see if lower population density correlates with a lower prevalence of chronic wasting disease.