Wind Cave hosts Lakota cultural programs

Darrell Red Cloud, a graduate and teacher at the Oglala Lakota College, will present a series of programs on the significance of Wind Cave to the Lakota people. These free talks will be held on Monday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 4 in front of the Visitors Center at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. A longer evening program will be given at the Elk Mountain Campground Amphitheater in Wind Cave National Park Saturday, August 14 at 8 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Wind Cave is integral to the origin of the Lakota people,” said Superintendent Leigh Welling. “We are pleased to host Darrell Red Cloud, who is descended from Chief Red Cloud of the Oglala Lakota people. This program will help our visitors understand the deep history and connection that Native Americans have to Wind Cave and the Black Hills.”

Red Cloud is a fluent speaker of the Lakota language with a bachelor’s degree in Lakota Culture. An experienced story teller, he has been educating and entertaining audiences for years.

He will also be presenting additional talks during August and September. The park will post information online and through social media or call 605-745-4600 for more information.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0