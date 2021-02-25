Winner, Canton to meet for B Team Dual title

Team Dual action took center stage at Thursday’s opening day of the 2021 Class B State Wrestling championships at the Rushmore Plaza’s Barnett Arena as quarterfinal and semifinal rounds closed out the day.

Not surprisingly, the opening two round were but a prelude to what will be a much-anticipated championship finale on Friday pitting top-seeded Winner and defending champion and second-ranked Canton.

Winner advanced to the final dual by dispatching Lyman overpowering 83-0 in the quarterfinals and following up with a 60-12 throttling of Redfield, while Canton topped Howard 46-27 in the quarters and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 45-21 in the semis.

The wins by the two top-ranked teams sets up a rematch on Friday of last year’s championship finale in which Canton won convincingly 49-23. It should be a barnburner as the two teams will send to the mat eight top-seeded wrestlers, and will feature evenly contested matchups in virtually every weight class.

Though Winner comes in ranked No. 1, Canton may have a slight edge as the C-Hawk lineup includes five grapplers top-seeded in their weight classes — Ayson Rice (120), Andy Meyer (132), Braden Sehr (138), Jaden Dominesse (160) and Marshall Baldwin (220). And grapplers higher seeded than their likely Winner opponents in four other classes.