Winner, Canton to meet for B Team Dual title

Team Dual action took center stage at Thursday’s opening day of the 2021 Class B State Wrestling championships at the Rushmore Plaza’s Barnett Arena as quarterfinal and semifinal rounds closed out the day.
Not surprisingly, the opening two round were but a prelude to what will be a much-anticipated championship finale on Friday pitting top-seeded Winner and defending champion and second-ranked Canton.
Winner advanced to the final dual by dispatching Lyman overpowering 83-0 in the quarterfinals and following up with a 60-12 throttling of Redfield, while Canton topped Howard 46-27 in the quarters and Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 45-21 in the semis.
The wins by the two top-ranked teams sets up a rematch on Friday of last year’s championship finale in which Canton won convincingly 49-23. It should be a barnburner as the two teams will send to the mat eight top-seeded wrestlers, and will feature evenly contested matchups in virtually every weight class.
Though Winner comes in ranked No. 1, Canton may have a slight edge as the C-Hawk lineup includes five grapplers top-seeded in their weight classes — Ayson Rice (120), Andy Meyer (132), Braden Sehr (138), Jaden Dominesse (160) and Marshall Baldwin (220). And grapplers higher seeded than their likely Winner opponents in four other classes.
In other words, the usual abundance of talent that has propelled Canton to three consecutive state titles and four of the last five as well as last year’s dual championship.
“We definitely enjoy the dual format. That’s how we built our team when we started, building a passion to win duals,” Canton coach Jeremy Swenson said. “Winning team championships in tournaments is nice, too, but from a bonding perspective, winning duals is huge and we take a lot of pride in winning duals. It’s an individual sport but winning duals make us proud of our town and our team and our school.”
Winner will count on three top-ranked wrestlers — Maxton Brozik (106), Kaden Keiser (145) and Sam Kruger (170) — to carry the Warrior banner, and may need a majority of wins in the closely contested matches.
In Class B boys first round action contested in the morning, defending champion and top-ranked Canton (45.5 points) advanced 12/13 wrestlers — 10 via pins — to jump out to an early team lead in the team race. Winner moved 11/12 grapplers to Friday’s quarterfinal action and currently sits second in team standings (40.5) followed by Philip and Kimball/White Lake (30 points each), and Redfield (28).
Philip had a solid opening day effort also as 10/12 wrestlers emerged victorious in the round. The Scotties were particularly impressive in the lower weights advancing six of seven thru 160 pounds including wins by top-seeds Jadyn Coller (126), and McCoy Peterson (152). Top-seeded Cody Donnelly (195) moved on as well.
Custer’s Tray Weiss recorded one of the bigger upsets of the day as the 12th seeded Wildcat 8th grader decisioned 5th seeded Trystan Taupel of McCook Central/Montrose in 106-pound action. Landon Woodward (120) and Parker Noem (160) were Wildcat winners as well.
The Hot Springs duo of Caleb Rickenbach (170) and Marcus Harkless (220) posted wins as did Cody Rakow of Lead-Deadwood (170).
Class B tournament action in the Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena begins early with the girls' pairings scheduled for 7 a.m. followed by the boys' quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Boys' and girls' semifinals are slated to go at 3:30 p.m. followed by the Winner/Canton Team Dual championship tilt.