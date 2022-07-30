Winner/Colome bests Vermillion at Class B State; Redfield walks off Gregory

Winner/Colome Post 169 defeated Vermillion Post 1 8-3 in the Legion Class B State Tournament on Saturday in Gregory.

Vermillion scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Winner/Colome went on to score three in the top of the second to tie the game, two in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead and three in the top of the seventh to claim the 8-3 victory.

Zachary Olson earned the win in 6 1/3 shutout innings in relief. He surrendered four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.

Joey Cole led the way at the plate for Winner/Colome and finished 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI.

Post 169 returns to action at 5 p.m. Sunday against Redfield Post 92 in Gregory.

Redfield Post 92 13, Gregory County Post 6 12

Redfield Post 92 defeated Gregory Post 6 13-12 in the second round of the Legion Class B State Tournament on Saturday in Gregory.

Gregory County tied the game at 12-12 with a run in the top of the seventh and quickly record the first two outs in the bottom half of the inning before a costly error extended the inning.

Nolan Gall reached on an error by the second baseman and advanced to second, third and home on a wild pitch to give Redfield the 13-12.

Gannon Thomas led the way at the plate for Gregory and finished 2 for 5 with one run and four RBIs.

Camden Osborn earned the win in two innings to close the game, he allowed one run (earned) on two hits with two strikeouts.

Rylan Peck suffered the loss in one inning of no-hit baseball as he allowed one unearned run to close the game.

Gregory County returns to action at 30 minutes after the noon game on Sunday against Dell Rapids Post 65 in Gregory.