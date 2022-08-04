Winner eager to defend back-to-back titles with fresh faces

Winner won its second straight Class 11B state title last season. Now, the Warriors aim to continue their reign of dominance and their 23-game winning streak this year, albeit with a lot of new faces.

As Winner kicks off pre-season, it's missing a large number of seniors from those championship teams and needs to fill critical holes, particularly in the trenches, to continue its tradition of success.

“We have to replace 16 seniors and that’s a lot for a small town.” third-year head coach Trent Olson told The Journal. “That’s the second most I can remember in the last 20 years. We have to have a lot of kids step up; seniors, juniors and even some underclassmen.”

Olson said he’s excited to work with a solid group of young players, led by a nucleus of experienced team leaders.

“This is always an exciting time of the year, to get back out there and get to work,” he said. “We get to see the growth of players from one year to another, and everybody is undefeated and optimistic.”

Even with a lot of new ingredients, Olson’s tried and true recipe is staying the same.

“Inexperienced players have to step up,” Olson said. “We have to be able to run the ball, we have to stop the run, have very few turnovers and very few penalties.”

Offensively, Winner loses not only the majority of its offensive line but also veteran quarterback Joey Cole.

Cole earned the Journal's Best of the West 11-Man Player of the Year award for his efforts last season. In 2021, the All-Stater completed nearly 70% of his passes for 551 yards and 11 touchdowns, with an additional 13 rushing touchdowns and over 200 yards on the ground.

“We feel good about the guys we have stepping in (on offense),” Olson said. “Blake Volmer could’ve started last year and it wouldn’t have been an issue, we expect big things from him this year.”

Winner does return a wealth of experience in the offensive backfield, anchored by senior Riley Orel and junior Aiden Barfuss. Orel garnered First-Team All-State honors last season and Barfuss earned MVP honors in the state championship game.

While the experience at running back gives Olson some confidence, he said the key to Winner’s success rests on the shoulders of his young offensive line.

“It’s always about our running game, and we actually have a fair amount of experience in the backfield,” Olson said. “Up front is where we are the most green and when you play our style, that’s where the games are won and lost.”

On defense, Winner returns all three starting linebackers on its 4-3 front, but graduates all four defensive linemen.

“Our inexperience is up front, but you have experienced starters backing them up and that has to be our strength,” Olson said.

On special teams, the Warriors return starting kicker and punter Ethan Bartels but lose a dynamic weapon in the return game in Kaden Keiser.

“In the return game we have to get a couple of new guys back there,” Olson said. “Kaden Keiser has been our return man for three years and we have to replace that position.”

Winner opens the season Aug. 19 at Tri-Valley, which gives Olson little time to fill the holes in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

“When you’re trying to replace so many seniors, that’s difficult,” Olson said. “But the kids have been working hard all summer in the weight room and on the track, plus we had camp last week. We have all of our stuff installed, it’s just a matter of fine tuning it and there’s a lot of that to do.”

The Warriors’ schedule also features a rematch of the last three 11B title games, on the road against Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan on Sept. 30.

Winner 2022 Season Schedule

Fri, Aug. 19 - at Tri-Valley*

Fri, Aug. 26 - vs. Wagner*

Fri, Sept. 2 - at Webster Area*

Fri, Sept. 9 - vs. Beresford

Sat, Sept. 17 - vs. Lead-Deadwood*

Fri, Sept. 30 - at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan*

Fri, Oct. 7 - vs. West Central

Sat, Oct. 14 - at Mount Vernon/Plankinton*

*Class 11B game