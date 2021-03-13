Winner edges STM for 3rd on late basket

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team saw another nail-biter not go its way, as Winner rallied late for the 54-51 win over the Cavaliers in the girls' Class A State tournament third-place game Saturday in Watertown.
The Cavs, with just one loss going into the tournament, fell to Aberdeen Central 36-35 Friday night on two free throws in the final second of the game.
Bella Swedlund scored 24 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as the Warriors overcame a tough semifinal loss Frfday night as well, falling to Hamlin.
Both teams battled to a 9-9 tie at the end of the first, before Winner outscored the Cavaliers 15-9 in the second.
STM cut the deficit to 33-32 to end the third and led 51-50, before Ellie Brozik's basket with 32 seconds left put the Warriors back in the lead. They then held on late to up the win.
Maggie Lacompte chipped in with 11 points for Winner, while Brozik added 10.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Reese Ross finished with 17 points.
ABERDEEN RONCALLI 48, HANSON 31: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Cavaliers won the Class A state title with a victory over Hanson on Saturday.
Morgan Fielder paced Aberdeen Roncalli with 15 points, Madelyn Bragg added 12 points and Olivia Hanson finished with 10.
Kami Wadsworth led the Chargers with 13 points, while Kylee Wadsworth controlled the glass with 10 rebounds.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 51, DAKOTA VALLEY 48: Sioux Falls Christian won the consolation title with a victory over the Panthers.
Lexi Unruh led the Chargers with 22 points, while Maddie DeJong had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Dakota Valley was led by Rachel Rosenquist, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Rylee Rosenquist added 15 points and eight boards for the Panthers.
MCCOOK CENTRAL/MONTROSE 49, BELLE FOURCHE 42: The Cougars outscored Belle Fourche 24-15 in the first half on their way to taking eighth place on Saturday.
Madisen Koepsell led MCM with 18 points and Ashtyn Wobig tallied 13.
For the Broncs, Bella Jensen closed out the tournament with 14 points, while Grace Clooten finished with 12.
Class AA
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 53, BRANDON VALLEY 47: Sioux Falls O’Gorman scored the third-place finish at the Class AA state tournament on Saturday.
Isabelle Moore and Hannah Ronsiek scored 19 points apiece for the Knights, while Mahli Abdouch added eight points and seven boards.
Hilary Behrens scored 12 points for the Lynx and the duo of India Bradfield and Kylie Foss tallied 10 apiece.
HARRISBURG 65, MITCHELL 59: The Tigers rallied in the fourth and outscored Mitchell 24-12 in the fourth on their to winning the consolation title on Saturday.
Emilee Boyer paced Harrisburg with 23 points and Brecli Honner added 14.
Carolyn Haar and Sydney Hybertson chipped in with 10 points apiece for the Tigers.
Avia Haley led the way for the Kernels with 25 points, Camryn Krogman added 13 points and Sawyer Stoebner finished with 10 points and 10 boards.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 61, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 33: Aberdeen Central carried a 50-27 lead into the fourth quarter as it ran past the Cobblers in the seventh-place game.
Melanie Jacobs paced the Golden Eagles with 24 points and Brooklyn Kusler had 20.
Central was led by Josie Hill, who scored 12 points, followed by Allison Richards, who finished with eight.
ETHAN 59, CORSICA-STICKNEY 48: The Rustlers dropped Corsica-Stickney in the third-place game on Saturday.
Hannah Bartscher paced Ethan with 22 points and Ava Lingemann chipped in with 18.
Rachel Gerlach led the Jaguars with 15 points, while Raven Barse had 10 points and pulled in 12 rebounds.
HERREID-SELBY AREA 53, WAVERLY-SOUTH SHORE 36: Rachel Fielder scored 27 points as she led the Wolverines to the Class B consolation title on Saturday.
Riley Rossow led Herreid-Selby Area on the boards with 14, including eight on the offensive end.
VIBORG/HURLEY 40, HANSON 37: The Cougars held off Hanson in the fourth quarter as they earned seventh place.
Sydney Voss led the Wolverines with 16 points and Nevaeh Ronke tallied 10.
Mekiah Campbell paced the Beaverettes with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Shelby Hernandez finished with 12 points.