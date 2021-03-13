Winner edges STM for 3rd on late basket

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team saw another nail-biter not go its way, as Winner rallied late for the 54-51 win over the Cavaliers in the girls' Class A State tournament third-place game Saturday in Watertown.

The Cavs, with just one loss going into the tournament, fell to Aberdeen Central 36-35 Friday night on two free throws in the final second of the game.

Bella Swedlund scored 24 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as the Warriors overcame a tough semifinal loss Frfday night as well, falling to Hamlin.

Both teams battled to a 9-9 tie at the end of the first, before Winner outscored the Cavaliers 15-9 in the second.

STM cut the deficit to 33-32 to end the third and led 51-50, before Ellie Brozik's basket with 32 seconds left put the Warriors back in the lead. They then held on late to up the win.

Maggie Lacompte chipped in with 11 points for Winner, while Brozik added 10.

Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Reese Ross finished with 17 points.

ABERDEEN RONCALLI 48, HANSON 31: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Cavaliers won the Class A state title with a victory over Hanson on Saturday.