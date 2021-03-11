Winner fends off Dakota Valley to reach State semis

“She’s used to playing 32 minutes, and she can play smart. You’ve got to have trust in them,” Aaker said. “We preach trust your teammates, trust what we’re doing and when she says she’s got it, you’ve got to trust your leaders.”

Aaker kept her in, and the junior proceeded to hit a deep jumper while sending her defender spiraling to the floor, beat the third-quarter buzzer with a layup and opened the fourth with a 3 from the top of the key.

Bertram then laid in a shot to give the Warriors a 43-27 lead, their largest of the evening.

“I always tell Coach Aaker, I’ve got you. We’re in sync almost,” Swedlund said. “We’ve been together for so long I’m just like, alright I’ve got my cool, I’ve got my third foul, I need to stop, like right now. Just play defense.”

The Panthers then climbed back to create some late drama before their opponents closed it out.

Winner’s main struggle was its efficiency at the free-throw line. The Warriors converted just 9 of 25 from the stripe, going 6-for-16 in the second half.