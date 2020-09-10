Winner football coach Dan Aaker resigns

Winner head football coach and activities director Dan Aaker has resigned both positions, as well as his position as Winner Middle School principal.
The Winner school board held a special meeting Wednesday night and accepted his resignation.
Trent Olson will replace Aaker as head coach on an interim basis and Brett Gardner has been named interim athletics director.
Aaker was in his 19th season as head coach for the Warriors, winning consecutive state tittles in the 2015-16 seasons. Last season he led Winner to the Class 11B state title game, but fell to Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21-14.
The Warriors are off to a 3-0 start this season with wins over Stanley County, St. Thomas More and Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central. Winner is ranked first in both the State Media 11B poll, as well as the South Dakota coaches Association poll.
Aaker was also the West River at-large representative on the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
Winner hosts Wagner Friday night.
Rush sign defensman Boutin
The Rapid City Rush have signed veteran defenseman Shawn Boutin for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Boutin comes to the Rush following his second season as a member of the Dundee Stars of the EIHL. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound blueliner scored three goals and had 16 points in 45 games in the 2019-20 season.
“I was exploring opportunities to come back to the ECHL and was immediately sold with Coach Tetrault, the new ownership, and the direction of the organization. I played against the Rush with Idaho in the 2015-16 season and loved playing in Rapid City. I’m excited to join such an outstanding team,” Boutin said.
A native of Val-d’Or, Quebec, Boutin enters his 10th season of professional hockey. For the last four seasons, he has skated in Europe with the Dundee Stars and Coventry Blaze in the EIHL, and Dresdner Eislöwen in the DEL2 in Germany, earning 64 (13 goals, 51 assists) points in 204 total games. Boutin last played in the ECHL as a member of the division rival Idaho Steelheads in the 2015-16 season, with four goals and 17 points in 70 games.
RMAC releases golf preseason polls
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) has released the 2020 preseason women’s and men's golf coaches' polls.
The coaches’ poll was voted on by all 12 head women’s golf coaches that are set to compete this year. Coaches could not vote for their own institution.
In a tight voting for the top, Colorado Christian leads the way in the women's poll with 104 points and four first-place votes, followed by Colorado Mesa with 102 points and three first-place votes. Colorado State University-Pueblo is third with 91 points and three first-place votes.
Westminster (fourth, 87 points) and Regis (seventh, 70 votes) also received one first-place vote.
Colorado Colorado Springs was fifth with 83 points, followed by MSU-Denver in sixth (72), Chadron State (eighth, 58), Fort Lewis (ninth, 48), Adams State (10th, 32), Black Hills State (11th, 27) and south Dakota School of Mines (12th, 18).
On the men's side, Colorado Springs topped the field with seven first-place votes and 63 points, with CSU-Pueblo earning two first-place votes and 50 points.
The rest of the voting included Colorado Mesa (43), UCCS (41), Westminster (38), Colorado Christian (36), Regis (23), Fort Lewis (20) and South Dakota Mines (10).
