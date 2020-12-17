Winner gets pair of 20-point performances in win over Burke

Kalla Bertram scored a game-high 24 points off 10 of 14 shooting and stole six passes as Winner beat the Burke 65-32 Thursday night in their home opener.

Bella Swedlund added 20 points for the Warriors in 16 minutes and collected five assists and seven rebounds as her team scored 15 points off Lady Cougar turnovers.

Winner (3-0) travel to West Central (1-1) on Friday.

TIMBER LAKE 58, HARDING COUNTY 44: The Panthers earned their second win of the year, beating the Ranchers by 14 points Thursday.

No other information was available.

Timber Lake (2-1) will compete in the Mobridge Classic on Saturday, while Harding County (1-2) travels to Wall (1-0) on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

NEW UNDERWOOD 50, HILL CITY 30: The Tigers picked up a 20-point victory over the host Rangers on Thursday.

Cash Albers scored a game-high 15 points for New Underwood (1-1), while Garrett Medley added 11 points. Willy Walther led Hill City (0-2) with 10 points and Erick Jorgensen had eight points.