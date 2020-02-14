Winner girls drop McLaughlin, stay unbeaten

The Winner girls' basketball team remained unbeaten with an easy 77-31 win over McLaughlin Friday night in Winner.
The Warriors had a near perfect first quarter as they took a 24-2 lead heading into the second.
They would go on to outscore the Mustangs 18-9 in the second, 25-14 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth.
Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 22 points and 11 boards, while Kalla Bertram chipped in with 14 points.
Morgan Hammerbeck added 12 points for the Warriors and Maggie LaCompte closed out the double figure scorers with 11.
Devin Archembault led McLaughlin with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Winner (16-0) will play at Platte-Geddes on Tuesday, while McLaughlin (7-9) is at Takini today at 11:30 a.m.
STURGIS 69, HOT SPRINGS 24: Led by a balanced offense, the Scoopers cruised past Hot Springs on Friday.
Tatum Ligtenberg paced Sturgis with 15 points, Sarah Janz added 13 points and Kylie Shaw finished with 10.
Kaylee Whatley and Megan Petrocco chipped in with nine points apiece for the Scoopers.
Katie Harris led the Bison with 10 points.
Sturgis (3-13) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while Hot Springs (1-15) hosts Red Cloud today at 4 p.m.
NEW UNDERWOOD 53, BENNETT COUNTY 31: New Underwood took a 19-5 lead into the second quarter and ran past Bennett County for its 11th consecutive victory.
Cerington Jones paced the Tigers with 15 points, Holliday Thorton added 10 points and Avery Heinert had nine.
Taylor Byerley led the Warriors with 14 points.
New Underwood (13-3) will play at Lower Brule today at 7 p.m., while Bennett County (3-14) travels to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
TAKINI 69, EDGEMONT 61: Takini went on a 10-0 run to close the game as it earned a win over the Moguls Friday afternoon in Edgemont.
Mahki Hollow Horn paced the Skyhawks with 23 points, while Tyrus Ashley chipped in with 21 points.
Edgemont’s Caleb Simons capped off a couple of big games with a 41 point, 17 rebound performance against Takini, just hours after scoring 29 against Hullett Thursday night.
Simons also had six steals and four assists on Friday.
Grant Darrow chipped in for the Moguls with 13 points and six boards.
Edgemont (4-14) will play at Kadoka Area today at 5 p.m.
WINNER 78, MCLAUGHLIN 75: The Warriors outscored McLaughlin 25-19 in the fourth as it picked up the victory Friday night in Winner.
Brady Fritz led the way for the Warriors with 38 points, while Joren Bruun finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
Lex Farrell paced McLaughlin with 30 points, Elias Sims had 16 points and Trent Schmeichel added 13.
Winner (12-4) is at Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
CUSTER 43, BELLE FOURCHE 34: The Wildcats bounced back from a tough overtime loss to Spearfish to score the victory over Belle Fourche on Friday.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 17 points and Brody Martinez finished with 14.
Kelby Olson paced the Broncs with 11 points, followed by Colby Nowowiejski, who added 10 points.
The Wildcats (11-6) will travel to Lead-Deadwood on Thursday, while Belle Fourche (10-8) travels to Sturgis on Tuesday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 48, BENNETT COUNTY 28: The Tigers outscored Bennett County 31-12 in the second half to earn a home victory on Friday.
Dusty Merchen led New Underwood with 14 points and six steals, while Kolter Clark finished with 11 points.
Jacoby Heathershaw paced the Warriors with 10 points.
The Tigers (8-9) will play at Rapid City Christian Thursday, while Bennett County (4-13) is at Jones County on Friday.
STURGIS 60, HOT SPRINGS 24: The Scoopers snapped a three-game skid with a win over Hot Springs on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (5-10) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Bison (4-11) host Red Cloud tonight at 6 p.m.
High School Gymnastics
Watertown edges field for state title
The Watertown high school gymnastics team won the Class AA state title, edging the rest of the field Friday in Aberdeen.
The Arrows took home the team title with 145.750, followed closely by Mitchell with 144.750 and Harrisburg with 143.050.
Brookings was fourth with 139.325, Sioux Falls O’Gorman earned fifth with 138.800, Lincoln finished in sixth with 137.975 and Aberdeen Central was seventh with 135.625.
Pierre came in seventh with 134.250 and Roosevelt rounded out the field with 132.300.
In the Class AA ranks, Deuel won the state title with a score of 144.050.
Madison was second with 134.625, followed by Estelline/Hendricks with 133.225, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon with 130.550, Milbank Area with 128.125, Hot Springs with 125.200, Wagner/Bon Homme with 123.800, Chamberlain with 123.400 and Vermillion with 115.775.