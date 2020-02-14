Winner girls drop McLaughlin, stay unbeaten

The Tigers (8-9) will play at Rapid City Christian Thursday, while Bennett County (4-13) is at Jones County on Friday.

STURGIS 60, HOT SPRINGS 24: The Scoopers snapped a three-game skid with a win over Hot Springs on Friday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (5-10) will host Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Bison (4-11) host Red Cloud tonight at 6 p.m.

High School Gymnastics

Watertown edges field for state title

The Watertown high school gymnastics team won the Class AA state title, edging the rest of the field Friday in Aberdeen.

The Arrows took home the team title with 145.750, followed closely by Mitchell with 144.750 and Harrisburg with 143.050.

Brookings was fourth with 139.325, Sioux Falls O’Gorman earned fifth with 138.800, Lincoln finished in sixth with 137.975 and Aberdeen Central was seventh with 135.625.

Pierre came in seventh with 134.250 and Roosevelt rounded out the field with 132.300.

In the Class AA ranks, Deuel won the state title with a score of 144.050.

Madison was second with 134.625, followed by Estelline/Hendricks with 133.225, Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon with 130.550, Milbank Area with 128.125, Hot Springs with 125.200, Wagner/Bon Homme with 123.800, Chamberlain with 123.400 and Vermillion with 115.775.

