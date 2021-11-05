Winner makes program history with 3rd straight state title game berth

WINNER — Despite all the championships and accolades the Winner football team has accumulated over the years, one more record was added to its inventory Friday night.

For the first time in program history, the Warriors are headed to their third straight state championship game after rumbling past Elk Point-Jefferson 52-14 in the Class 11B semifinals.

“It’s hard to do that at Winner,” head coach Trent Olson said with a chuckle. “You don’t get many firsts.”

The Warriors (11-0), who are also in their fifth title game in seven years, will face Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (8-3) for the third straight time on Friday at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion for a chance at back-to-back state championships.

“We expect to win it and be in the Dome every year,” senior quarterback Joey Cole said. “And we’ve done that the last three years.”

The multi-threat Warriors were dominant again, as five different players scored and four rushers combined for six of their seven touchdowns. Riley Orel led the running back corps with 163 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, while Kaden Keiser punched in two scores and finished with 81 yards on nine carries and Aiden Barfuss added 64 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries. Cole scored one touchdown on the ground and another through the air, ending 4 of 4 for 71 yards.

“We don’t have balance when it comes to run-pass, but we have balance of right-left-middle,” Olson said of his running backs. “We don’t have one guy we have to give it to 30 times. We’ve got five or six guys who run it five or six times a game, and I think that keeps the defense off-balanced.”

On defense the Warriors held the Huskies (8-3) to a season-low scoring total, and highlighted their performance by recording a safety via sack. Winner held EPJ to under 100 yards rushing.

“That’s how they got here. They’re a running team, and they were physical in the big East and in the playoffs,” Olson said of EPJ. “And that’s how they got to the semifinals.”

Cole got Winner on the board in the first quarter when he ran a QB sneak on fourth-and-one and wound up pushing the pile for an 3-yard touchdown on his squad’s first possession of the game.

After a Warriors defensive back intercepted a deep Huskies pass on third down, Barfuss capped off an 11-play drive by punching in an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth down to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Elk Point-Jefferson tallied its first points of the evening when a kickoff returned into enemy territory was followed with a quick four-play, 39-yard drive that ended when Noah McDermott faked a draw and kept it himself for a 12-yard touchdown run.

Winner answered by converting another fourth down before Cole pump-faked on a first-down pass and hit Ethan Bartels, who skipped into the end zone for a 24-yard score to make it 22-6 at halftime.

The Warriors finished 4-for-4 on fourth down and punted just once.

“We’re in a system where it’s 3 yards a play, and then you get fourth-and-one,” Cole said. “We just expect to get those short-yardage plays on fourth down. We did what we had to do and we executed.”

Winner’s lone punt to begin the second half landed at Elk Point-Jefferson’s own 7-yard line. A few plays later, on third-and-14 from his own 3, the Huskies’ quarterback was dragged down by Sam Scholz in the end zone trying to get off a pass attempt, resulting in a safety.

The Warriors got the ball back, and on the first play following the kickoff, Orel bounded 43 yards down to the 1 before Keiser punched in the score to extend the lead to 30-6 in the third quarter.

EPJ receiver Garrett Merkley responded by beating two defenders and hauling in a long reception for a 34-yard touchdown to cut the Huskies’ deficit back to two possessions, 30-14, with 5:02 to play in the third.

Winner didn’t waver on offense, however, as Keiser answered by breaking a tackle, stumbling but staying on his feet and rumbling 28 yards for a diving touchdown.

One play after an Elk Point-Jefferson punt, Orel took a handoff up the middle and outran two would-be tacklers en route to a 46-yard touchdown to put Winner up 46-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Orel then ran in an 18-yard score to make it 52-14 and induce a running clock with 4:37 remaining in regulation.

“It’s just normal. The town’s not going to go crazy. It’s kind of what you do,” Olson said of going back to State. “I don’t have to worry about us going crazy and making a bigger deal out of it than it is. I think we’ll be ready to play.”

