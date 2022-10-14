Winner overcomes slow start at MVP to finish 4th straight undefeated season

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Winner entered Friday night undefeated, playing for the privilege of finishing the regular season undefeated.

And at halftime, the top-ranked Warriors held on to a slim 12-8 lead against the No. 3 Warriors.

By the end of the third quarter, however both, teams had their junior varsity squads on the field as Winner shut out MVP in the second half and cruised to a 34-8 victory at Heroes’ Field in Mount Vernon.

“I think everybody around town told us how good we were after beating West Central, and it showed,” Winner head coach Trent Olson said. “We thought we did a favor for them by showing up and didn’t have to play hard or try, so they taught us a lesson in the first half.”

Blake Volmer ran the Winner offense efficiently Friday night to keep those streaks alive, but he said he wants to see more from his team in the Class 11B Playoffs next week.

“Tonight showed that there are a lot of things we still need to work on,” the senior quarterback said. “We can execute a lot better. I thought we had been getting a lot better but we can execute better.”

He carried the ball three times for 46 yards and one touchdown and completed his only pass to Ethan Bartels for 18 yards.

“Blake is so steady,” Olson said. “He’s always a constant and nothing changes with him. He cares hard, takes a lot of pride in what he does and is a real leader on the team and in the school. That’s exactly what you want in a quarterback.”

It marked the fourth straight undefeated regular season for the Warriors and their 31st straight win.

Olson said that winning at a high level for so long can create its own problems and that he’s very straightforward with his team about not overlooking opponents.

“We talked about how there are no second chances from here out in the playoffs,” Olson said. “If you come out like that again it can be the end of your career.”

Winner (8-0) outgained MVP (7-1) 328 yards to 188 yards in the contest and racked up 310 rushing yards on 28 carries.

Aiden Barfuss led the way for the Warriors on the ground with nine carries for 95 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. Jack Peters added three carries for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors only faced a third down three times in the game and converted twice.

Defensively, Winner held MVP to 5 of 11 on third down and 1 of 4 on fourth-down.

Reed Rus looked sharp at quarterback for the Titans as the team’s leading passer and rusher. He completed 4 of 4 passes for 45 yards and ran 13 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

On MVP’s opening drive, the team marched right down the field on a nine-play, 59-yard drive but stalled at the Winner 12-yard line and turned it over on downs.

Winner responded with a six-play, 90-yard scoring drive in two minutes, 25 seconds to take a 6-0 lead on a 16-yard touchdown run by Riley Orel.

The Titans went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and after a 4-yard punt, the Warriors took over at the MVP 40.

One play later, Winner took a shot with a quick screen to a wide open Bartels, but the wide receiver fumbled after an 18-yard gain and MVP recovered.

The Titans seized the opportunity and took the lead 11 plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run by Rus. A successful 2-point conversion pass from Rus to Jordan Stoltz gave MVP an 8-6 lead with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

Winner returned fire on its first drive of the second quarter on a 23-yard rushing touchdown by Volmer to move in front 12-8 with 8:34 left in the half. The Warriors took that lead into halftime when Olson challenged his seniors to step up in the next 48 minutes.

Winner answered by scoring touchdowns on all three of its second-half drives and blanked MVP for the remainder of the contest to claim the 34-8 victory.

The victory locked up the top seed for Winner, along with home-field advantage for the Class 11B playoffs, which commence on Thursday. The Warriors are looking to win their third straight 11B state title.

“It’s one day at a time and one week at a time,” Olson said. “That’s the way we have to play it and we can’t overlook anybody because it’s the end when you do.”

Winner will host No. 16 Lead-Deadwood (4-4) in the first round