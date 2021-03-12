Winner’s comeback falls short as Hamlin pulls off upset to reach title game

WATERTOWN — The Hamlin girls basketball team used its size and strength to build a 15-point lead on Winner late in the third quarter.
But the Warriors used its speed and quickness to battle back, forcing turnovers on full-court press and holding the Chargers without a point through the first five and half minutes of the fourth, chipping away at its deficit and bringing Friday’s Class A State Tournament semifinal game back to a three-point contest with 1:43 to play.
Kami Wadsworth made sure it didn’t get any closer, however, as she made one of several buckets from inside the paint and knocked down a free throw to stretch Hamlin’s lead back out to six with 58.2 seconds remaining.
Bella Swedlund hit a deep 3-pointer to keep things close for Winner, but the No. 2 Warriors’ comeback bid fell short as Kylee Wadsworth knocked down two from the line in the closing seconds, and the No. 3 Chargers pulled off the upset, 43-37.
“We could’ve rolled over and let them run away with it. We fought,” Winner head coach Larry Aaker said. “It was a great effort. Some nights it’s not good enough. When the ball’s not going in the hoop, that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
Swedlund and Kalla Bertram played all 32 minutes for the Warriors, finishing with 17 and 14 points, respectively, and combining for all seven of their squad’s steals. Winner (21-3) shot 30.2% from the floor and went 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
Kami Wadsworth ended with a game-high 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while Kylee Wadsworth added 14 points off four 3-pointers. Hamlin (22-3) shot 41.9% from the floor and outrebounded its opponent 36-22.
“I’m super proud of them. It doesn’t change who they are as young ladies,” Aaker said. “They put forth the effort, that’s all we asked, and sometimes it’s not good enough and tonight it wasn’t.”
Swedlund opened the evening with a 3 before Kami Wadsworth notched back-to-back inside buckets and Jenna Hammerbeck drilled a 3 to take a 7-5 advantage early. Kami Wadsworth then completed a 3-point play and scored another basket off an offensive rebound to earn nine in the first quarter.
Betram beat the first-quarter buzzer with a mid-range jump shot to make it 12-9 Chargers heading into the second frame, where Kylee Wadsworth drained a deep shot to put Hamlin up 15-11.
The Warriors then moved ahead with a 7-0 run thanks to a forced travel call and a 10-second violation on the Chargers with their full-court press. Bertram scored through a foul on a jumper from the free throw line, and followed with a steal and fastbreak layup before Swedlund grabbed an offensive board and tallied a bucket to give Winner a 17-15 advantage midway through the frame.
Kylee Wadsworth answered with a 3 and Hamlin closed out the first half by converting 3 of 4 free throws to hold a 21-18 edge at intermission.
“They bodied us up a lot and we couldn’t get to the hoop, and that bothered us quite a bit,” Aaker said. “They did a good job and had a good game plan. They definitely dictated the game.”
The Chargers outscored the Warriors 14-4 in the third quarters thanks to two more 3s from Kylee Wadsworth and two more field goals by Kami Wadsworth from close range. Winner tallied its first points of the second half with a driving layup from Swedlund with 3:36 to play in the frame, while Maggie Lacompte’s floater ended the period and started her team’s 14-2 run.
Bertram collected five points on the stretch, hauling in a rebound and going coast-to-coast to make it a 10-point game with 4:52 remaining. After the Warriors forced a travel and a thrown-away pass by the Chargers, Bertram knocked down another shot off Kelsey Sachtjen’s offensive rebound and pass.
Kami Wadsworth ended Hamlin’s drought with two free throws with 2:23 left before Swedlund buried a 3 and Lacompte hit a jumper on back-to-back possessions to cut it back to a one-possession game at 37-34 with 1:43 to play.
“Keep going. You’ve got to stay in attack mode,” Aaker said his message was to his team. “We still had a chance.”
Hamlin then picked up four straight to extend its lead back out to 41-34. Swedlund’s long-range 3 came with 28.2 seconds remaining, and following a jump ball call, possession was handed back over to Winner. But Swedlund missed a jumper and Kylee Wadsworth went 2-for-2 at the line with 11.8 seconds left to put the contes out of reach.
The Warriors will take on No. 1 St. Thomas More in a rematch of their Feb. 5 thriller at 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday in the Class A State Tournament third-place game.