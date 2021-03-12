Winner’s comeback falls short as Hamlin pulls off upset to reach title game

WATERTOWN — The Hamlin girls basketball team used its size and strength to build a 15-point lead on Winner late in the third quarter.

But the Warriors used its speed and quickness to battle back, forcing turnovers on full-court press and holding the Chargers without a point through the first five and half minutes of the fourth, chipping away at its deficit and bringing Friday’s Class A State Tournament semifinal game back to a three-point contest with 1:43 to play.

Kami Wadsworth made sure it didn’t get any closer, however, as she made one of several buckets from inside the paint and knocked down a free throw to stretch Hamlin’s lead back out to six with 58.2 seconds remaining.

Bella Swedlund hit a deep 3-pointer to keep things close for Winner, but the No. 2 Warriors’ comeback bid fell short as Kylee Wadsworth knocked down two from the line in the closing seconds, and the No. 3 Chargers pulled off the upset, 43-37.

“We could’ve rolled over and let them run away with it. We fought,” Winner head coach Larry Aaker said. “It was a great effort. Some nights it’s not good enough. When the ball’s not going in the hoop, that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”