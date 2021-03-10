Winner-STM rematch on the backburner as Warriors head into State

Winner girls' basketball head coach Larry Aaker figures a rematch with St. Thomas More is what people tuned into the Class A State Tournament will be looking out for.

As top-five teams in South Dakota in their class, the two squads grinded out a close battle when they met Feb. 5, with the Cavaliers coming out victorious, 67-63.

The Warriors have to get through two rounds before that can happen, as do the Cavaliers, which means their rematch would be for the championship. But Aaker said a lot needs to happen before that point.

“I’m sure that’s on everybody’s mind, but we’ve got to learn that you have to take it one game at a time. We have to take care of business each step of the way,” he said. “If we’re fortunate enough to do that and (STM) is fortunate enough to do that, that would be an exciting game.”

Winner, the No. 2 seed, tips off against No. 7 Dakota Valley at 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday.

Making the 230-mile trip to Watertown for the state tournament and competing in unfamiliar territory should come as no problem to Winner, Aaker said, as many of its 20 wins have been on the road against tough opponents from all three classes.