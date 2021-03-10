Winner-STM rematch on the backburner as Warriors head into State

Winner girls' basketball head coach Larry Aaker figures a rematch with St. Thomas More is what people tuned into the Class A State Tournament will be looking out for.
As top-five teams in South Dakota in their class, the two squads grinded out a close battle when they met Feb. 5, with the Cavaliers coming out victorious, 67-63.
The Warriors have to get through two rounds before that can happen, as do the Cavaliers, which means their rematch would be for the championship. But Aaker said a lot needs to happen before that point.
“I’m sure that’s on everybody’s mind, but we’ve got to learn that you have to take it one game at a time. We have to take care of business each step of the way,” he said. “If we’re fortunate enough to do that and (STM) is fortunate enough to do that, that would be an exciting game.”
Winner, the No. 2 seed, tips off against No. 7 Dakota Valley at 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday.
Making the 230-mile trip to Watertown for the state tournament and competing in unfamiliar territory should come as no problem to Winner, Aaker said, as many of its 20 wins have been on the road against tough opponents from all three classes.
“That’s definitely one thing that plays into our hands. We have been battled-tested. Any time you can have a good strength of schedule and you can be battle-tested, I think when you get to tournament time it’ll definitely help,” he said. “Traveling doesn’t seem to bother us because the kids are used to it. That’s always a good sign. Playing in hostile environments sets the stage for the state tournament.”
Also on the Warriors’ side is their experience, as several players were members of the 2019 state championship team that was set to defend its title as the No. 1 seed in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the event. Junior guard Bella Swedlund headlines Winner’s offense with 22.5 points and eight rebounds per game, along with three steals, while senior guard Kalla Bertram tosses in 19.3 points per game and shoots the 3-ball at a 56% clip.
Defensively, however the Warriors average 15.1 steals per game and have held opponents to 41 points per contest. It’s there that Aaker said will make the difference this weekend.
“When you get to the state tournament, you’ve got to be able to defend people,” he said. “One thing we try to do is put a lot of pressure on teams. Full-court pressure, get after them with our press. So hopefully we can cause teams trouble with that, which in turn creates offense for us.”
With five seniors and five juniors on the roster, Aaker wants that experience to take over.
“Most of these girls have played in a state championship,” he said. “They’ve played in a lot of games over the course of, not only this year but last year and in 2019 as well, so you just hope that those prior experiences can help carry them through and give them the confidence, and hopefully they’ll be able to relax and just play basketball.”