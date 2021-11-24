 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Winner, Wall headline West River All-State football selections

Winner-Wall All-State Collage

Left: Winner's Riley Orel runs for a 28-yard touchdown in the Warriors' Class 11B semifinal win over Elk Point-Jefferson on Nov. 5. Right: Wall junior Cedar Amiotte breaks a tackle attempt in the Eagles' 56-6 win over North Central in the first round of the Class A state tournament Oct. 21.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

The Winner football team marched through the 2021 season dominating opponents en route to a second straight undefeated season and back-to-back Class 11B state championships in their third straight year at the DakotaDome.

A large portion of the players who made up this team were rewarded for their efforts in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's 2021 All-State Football Teams, released Wednesday, with six athletes receiving selections, topping all West River schools.

Running back Riley Orel racked up 897 yards on the ground, averaging 13.1 yards per carry, and scoring six touchdowns. He also hauled in seven receptions, with four going for touchdowns.

Offensive linemen Charley Pravacek and Achilles Willuweit both made the 11B team, while defensive linemen Joey Cole and Jackson Vesely were also selected. Cole, who served as the Warriors' signal caller, collected two and a half sacks and four tackles for loss, while Vesely picked off two passes, both of which went for touchdowns. 

Defensive back Kaden Keiser rounds out the selection from Winner, earning 30 tackles, seven for loss, and five broken up passes.

STM SUllivan TD.jpg (copy)

St. Thomas More receiver Jed Sullivan goes up for a touchdown catch in the first quarter in the Cavaliers' win over Mobridge-Pollock on Aug. 27.

Among other 11B selections, Hot Springs linebacker Brynn Thompson (74 tackles, 24 solo, one sack, four tackles for loss) and St. Thomas More linebacker Matt Larson (79 tackles, four interceptions) both made the list. STM wide receiver Jed Sullivan and Bennett County kick returner Deryck Two Bulls received honorable mentions. 

People are also reading…

Class 11AAA

ST23.jpg (copy)

Stevens lineman Ben Goldy (73) protects the passing pocket during the Raiders' 44-33 win over Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Sept. 4 at O'Harra Stadium.

While no West River athlete received a selection, running back Uriah Glynn, offensive lineman Ben Goldy and defensive lineman Brandon Inman received honorable mentions for Rapid City Stevens.

Class 11AA

S1.jpg (copy)

St. Thomas More's Jake Matthes makes a diving tackle to stop Sturgis running back Konner Berndt (23) in an Oct. 15 game at O'Harra Stadium.

Konner Berndt of Sturgis collected 1,209 yards rushing, averaging 134.3 per game, and 10 touchdowns to receive a selection to the Class 11AA team for the athlete position. Teammate Reese Jacobs made it as a linebacker after racking up 81 tackles, eight for loss, and a pair of sacks.

Spearfish earned two selections in defensive lineman Pierce Miller and linebacker Brady Hartwig. Miller had 25 tackles for loss and a trio of sacks, while Hartwig tallied 26 solo tackles and grabbed one interception.

While he served as Douglas' utility player, spending time at running back, tight end and defensive lineman, Jason Maciejczak made the team as an offensive lineman.

Class 11A

Gabe Heck (copy)

Belle Fourche senior Gabe Heck tries to break a tackle in the Broncs' Oct. 8 game at St. Thomas More.

Gage Tennyson picked off four passes, returning three for touchdowns, and totaled 64 tackles to make the Class 11A team for Custer, along with Quincy Means of Lakota Tech, who earned 675 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns to earned a selection in the athlete category.

Custer defensive lineman Quade Parker and teammate Dossen Elmore, a fullback, received honorable mention, as well as Belle Fourche wide receiver Gabe Heck.

9AA

Defensive lineman Tell Mollman is the lone West River representative in Class 9AA, earning eight sacks and 74 tackles for Lemmon/McIntosh. Teammate Tanner Miller, a wide receiver, picked up an honorable mention.

Class 9A

W5A.jpg (copy)

Wall running back Mason Heath (21) gets a block from Cayne Krogman on a big run in the first quarter of the Eagles' season opener against Gregory on Aug. 20. 

The Wall football team fell just four points shy of a trip to state title game, losing 21-17 to Howard in Class 9A semifinals.

For their efforts, five Eagles players were selected to the 9A team and one received an honorable mention.

Cedar Amiotte totaled 1,195 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions for 395 yards and three scores through the air. Wide Receiver Rylan McDonnell hauled in 21 catches for 403 yards and nine touchdowns, and offensive lineman Cayne Krogman helped the Eagles collect more than 2,500 rushing yards.

Defensive lineman Norman Livermont tallied four and a half sacks and recovered three fumbles, while kicker Blair Blasius converted 43 of 47 PATs and averaged 35 yards on punts. Quarterback Burk Blasius is an honorable mention.

Also making the 9A team is defensive lineman Reece Ohrtman of Kadoka Area. Ohrtman racked up 66 tackles and three sacks this season for the Kougars.

Class 9B 

N3.jpg

New Underwood's Logan Albers (right) dives to make a tackle during the Tigers' season opener Aug. 20 against White River.

New Underwood's Logan Albers tallied 11 sacks this season and made 45 tackles to earn one of two 9B selections for New Underwood. Albers was selected for the athlete category, while teammate Emmitt Richter made it as a defensive back after totaling three interceptions and making 70 tackles.

Grey Gilbert was selected for Harding County/Bison as an offensive lineman, while fellow Rancher Cade Martian made it in the special teams category after returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaging 35.3 yards on 10 returns. Harding County/Bison wide receiver Keegan Hett was named an honorable mention.

Faith defensive lineman Gabe Bushong was also selected after collecting seven sacks and batting down four passes.

Complete All-State teams are listed below.

11AAA.jpg
11AA.jpg
11A.jpg
11B.jpg
9AA.jpg
9A.jpg
9B.jpg

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Your Two Cents for Nov. 18

Rep. Dusty Johnson voted "no" on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar for making death threats to a colleague. How would he feel if he were the target of…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Now the governor wants to spend $35 million in COVID funds on tourism marketing. How about we use that money to help the people who already li…

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle between baby lambs! The cutest video you'll see all day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News