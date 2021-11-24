Winner, Wall headline West River All-State football selections

The Winner football team marched through the 2021 season dominating opponents en route to a second straight undefeated season and back-to-back Class 11B state championships in their third straight year at the DakotaDome.

A large portion of the players who made up this team were rewarded for their efforts in the South Dakota Football Coaches Association's 2021 All-State Football Teams, released Wednesday, with six athletes receiving selections, topping all West River schools.

Running back Riley Orel racked up 897 yards on the ground, averaging 13.1 yards per carry, and scoring six touchdowns. He also hauled in seven receptions, with four going for touchdowns.

Offensive linemen Charley Pravacek and Achilles Willuweit both made the 11B team, while defensive linemen Joey Cole and Jackson Vesely were also selected. Cole, who served as the Warriors' signal caller, collected two and a half sacks and four tackles for loss, while Vesely picked off two passes, both of which went for touchdowns.

Defensive back Kaden Keiser rounds out the selection from Winner, earning 30 tackles, seven for loss, and five broken up passes.

Among other 11B selections, Hot Springs linebacker Brynn Thompson (74 tackles, 24 solo, one sack, four tackles for loss) and St. Thomas More linebacker Matt Larson (79 tackles, four interceptions) both made the list. STM wide receiver Jed Sullivan and Bennett County kick returner Deryck Two Bulls received honorable mentions.

Class 11AAA

While no West River athlete received a selection, running back Uriah Glynn, offensive lineman Ben Goldy and defensive lineman Brandon Inman received honorable mentions for Rapid City Stevens.

Class 11AA

Konner Berndt of Sturgis collected 1,209 yards rushing, averaging 134.3 per game, and 10 touchdowns to receive a selection to the Class 11AA team for the athlete position. Teammate Reese Jacobs made it as a linebacker after racking up 81 tackles, eight for loss, and a pair of sacks.

Spearfish earned two selections in defensive lineman Pierce Miller and linebacker Brady Hartwig. Miller had 25 tackles for loss and a trio of sacks, while Hartwig tallied 26 solo tackles and grabbed one interception.

While he served as Douglas' utility player, spending time at running back, tight end and defensive lineman, Jason Maciejczak made the team as an offensive lineman.

Class 11A

Gage Tennyson picked off four passes, returning three for touchdowns, and totaled 64 tackles to make the Class 11A team for Custer, along with Quincy Means of Lakota Tech, who earned 675 rushing yards and scored six touchdowns to earned a selection in the athlete category.

Custer defensive lineman Quade Parker and teammate Dossen Elmore, a fullback, received honorable mention, as well as Belle Fourche wide receiver Gabe Heck.

9AA

Defensive lineman Tell Mollman is the lone West River representative in Class 9AA, earning eight sacks and 74 tackles for Lemmon/McIntosh. Teammate Tanner Miller, a wide receiver, picked up an honorable mention.

Class 9A

The Wall football team fell just four points shy of a trip to state title game, losing 21-17 to Howard in Class 9A semifinals.

For their efforts, five Eagles players were selected to the 9A team and one received an honorable mention.

Cedar Amiotte totaled 1,195 yards on the ground and 17 touchdowns, while adding 22 receptions for 395 yards and three scores through the air. Wide Receiver Rylan McDonnell hauled in 21 catches for 403 yards and nine touchdowns, and offensive lineman Cayne Krogman helped the Eagles collect more than 2,500 rushing yards.

Defensive lineman Norman Livermont tallied four and a half sacks and recovered three fumbles, while kicker Blair Blasius converted 43 of 47 PATs and averaged 35 yards on punts. Quarterback Burk Blasius is an honorable mention.

Also making the 9A team is defensive lineman Reece Ohrtman of Kadoka Area. Ohrtman racked up 66 tackles and three sacks this season for the Kougars.

Class 9B

New Underwood's Logan Albers tallied 11 sacks this season and made 45 tackles to earn one of two 9B selections for New Underwood. Albers was selected for the athlete category, while teammate Emmitt Richter made it as a defensive back after totaling three interceptions and making 70 tackles.

Grey Gilbert was selected for Harding County/Bison as an offensive lineman, while fellow Rancher Cade Martian made it in the special teams category after returning two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaging 35.3 yards on 10 returns. Harding County/Bison wide receiver Keegan Hett was named an honorable mention.

Faith defensive lineman Gabe Bushong was also selected after collecting seven sacks and batting down four passes.

Complete All-State teams are listed below.

