Winner wins first state title since 2016; Pierre captures 4th straight 11AA crown

The Winner Warriors won their eighth state football championship and first since 2016, holding off Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 18-14 Friday afternoon in the Class 11B state title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

It was a rematch of last year's 11B title game in which the Seahawks held on for the 21-14 win. Friday was also Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan's fourth straight trip to the title game.

This time is was the Warriors who made the play on the game's final play to preserve the victory.

The Seahawks had one more drive in them in the final two minutes and had gone down to the Winner 24 yard-line with just seconds remaining.

On the final play of the game, Winner's Riley Orel knocked away a pass from Seahawk quarterback Kaden Klumb on about the 4-yard line to end the game.

Orel was named the game's MVP as he also ran for 101 yards and scored one touchdown.

Winner, which finished 10-0 on the season, led for much of the game, but never had a comfortable lead.

After a scoreless first quarter, both offenses picked up just before halftime as Preston Norrid put Winner up on a 4-yard touchdown run, with the 2-point try no good.