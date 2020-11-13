Winner wins first state title since 2016; Pierre captures 4th straight 11AA crown

The Winner Warriors won their eighth state football championship and first since 2016, holding off Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 18-14 Friday afternoon in the Class 11B state title game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
It was a rematch of last year's 11B title game in which the Seahawks held on for the 21-14 win. Friday was also Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan's fourth straight trip to the title game.
This time is was the Warriors who made the play on the game's final play to preserve the victory.
The Seahawks had one more drive in them in the final two minutes and had gone down to the Winner 24 yard-line with just seconds remaining.
On the final play of the game, Winner's Riley Orel knocked away a pass from Seahawk quarterback Kaden Klumb on about the 4-yard line to end the game.
Orel was named the game's MVP as he also ran for 101 yards and scored one touchdown.
Winner, which finished 10-0 on the season, led for much of the game, but never had a comfortable lead.
After a scoreless first quarter, both offenses picked up just before halftime as Preston Norrid put Winner up on a 4-yard touchdown run, with the 2-point try no good.
The Seahawks took their only lead of the game later in the quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Klumb and the point after touchdown kick was good for a 7-6 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan lead.
The Warriors responded in the final minute and took a 12-7 lead into the locker room at halftime on a 4-yard TD run by Orel.
Winner made it 18-7 early in the third when quarterback Brady Fritz took it in himself from 1-yard out.
Just 30 seconds later, the Seahawks came right back Bodie Burnham scored on a 1-yard run. His 70-yard kickoff return set up the score.
The two teams then battle for the next 15 minutes of scoreless football, although the Warriors missed out on a couple of golden scoring opportunities, as the Seahawk defense held inside the 5-yard line.
The Warriors finished with 198 yards rushing as Sam Kruger added 48 yards and Fritz 35 yards. Fritz was just 2-of-5 passing for 57 yards.
Burnham led the Seahawks, 10-1, with 61 yards and Kolby Kayser added 37 yards. Klumb was 9-of-16 passing for 55 yards.
Govs roll to another title
The Pierre Governors stumbled twice this season but not on Friday, running past Brookings 38-6 to win their fourth straight state Class 11B title.
Pierre, which also had a state title in 2013, fell to Yankton 52-29 and to the same Brookings team 21-14 earlier this season, but picked things up after that loss to the Bobcats, winning their final five games.
It was also the second straight year that Pierre and Brookings met for the 11AA title, with the Govs winning 32-16 in 2019 at Dana Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
The Govs led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, but scored 31 unanswered points, including 21 in the second to take control.
Pierre quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, the games MVP, got the Govs on the board first on a 1-yard run, but Brookings answered with their lone score of the game late in the first on a 9-yard run by Josh Buri.
Mistakes haunted the Bobcats, 11-1, in the second quarter and the Governors took advantage. Kienholz and Regan Bollweg connected for two touchdown passes in the quarter — from 3 and 10 yards — and Kienholz also found Jack Merkwan on a 29-yard TD pass in the left corner of the end zone.
Pierre enjoyed a 28-6 halftime lead.
There wasn't much offense in the second half, but the Governors didn't need much, getting a 32-yard field goal by Carston Miller in the fourth, followed by a late 20-yard TD run by Maguire Raske.
Raske finished with 164 yards on 28 carries and Kienholz was 10-of-19 passing for 151 yards. Merkwan caught four passes for 64 yards and Both of Bollweg's receptions were for touchdowns. The Governors finished with 300 yards of total offense.
Buri had a big game for the Bobcats with 122 yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Jaxon Bowes was 4-of-13 passing for 24 yards and two interceptions. Brookings had 182 yards of total offense.
