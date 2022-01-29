Winner's Bella Swedlund surpasses 2,000 career points

During the summer and fall last year, Bella Swedlund was up at 4:50 a.m. nearly every day, ready for basketball.

Ahead of her senior season at Winner High School, the 5-foot-8 point guard would meet the school janitor or head coach Larry Aaker outside the gymnasium and be let into the building for solo shootarounds, often before classes began.

“When I’d be tired during third period, I’d be like why did I get up at 4:50? Why?” Swedlund said. “And then I’m thinking, for this reason, six months from now when I get to cross another dream off.”

She needed only two points entering Saturday afternoon's game to accomplish something only 30 other high school girls basketball players have done in South Dakota history. She didn't take long either, banking in a running layup on her first attempt and scoring the first points of the contest to surpass 2,000 career points at the Elmen Center on the campus of Augustana University in Sioux Falls.

Swedlund, of course, wanted the victory though, and tuned out the milestone as 31 minutes of the game were still in front of her.

“I’m definitely sore,” she said, chuckling. “I was probably nervous for the first time in three years for a basketball game. It was definitely an exciting anxiety, like wow, you’re really here Bella, but then again I was thinking I wanted to win.”

Swedlund, who recovered from ACL surgery as an eighth grader, is the Warriors' school-record holder in career points, career 3-pointers, points in a season, field goals in a season and 3-pointers in a season. She was a member of Winner’s Class A state championship team as a freshman in 2019, and was a leading force in its third-place finish last season.

Last June she announced her commitment to continue her basketball career at Division I Kansas University, and signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Jayhawks program in November.

“What a milestone. We’ve had a couple 1,000-point scorers, but 2,000? That’s a lot. She’s been a big part of our success the last six years,” Aaker said. “Her scoring ability is top notch. You’ve got to have that in order to get to 2,000 points.”

Swedlund said she knew at the start of the season that she’d eventually reach the 2,000-point threshold, beginning her senior campaign less than 300 away, but she put it out of her mind for the time being. As she got closer to the achievement, however, the anticipation grew from her family, who was present Saturday to watch her get it.

She’s reminded of the 20-minute drives home from practice when she was younger, coached by her father, who told her all the goals she could accomplish in her basketball career, and how she would someday become a 2,000-point scorer.

“I was like yeah whatever dad. You’re full of it,” she said lightheartedly. “But once you start crossing those dreams off, you look back and think wow, it was really all worth it.

“I look back and I think of the 2,000 people who have helped me get here, and of course it all goes back to how much time and hard work I’ve put into the game I love the most.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

