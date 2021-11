Winner's Ellie Brozik, Skyler Hansen named Big Dakota All Conference

A trio of student-athletes from Winner High School were named to the 2021 Big Dakota All Conference volleyball team, announced Tuesday afternoon.

Senior middle hitter Jenna Hammerbeck, senior outside hitter Ellie Brozik and senior right side hitter Skyler Hansen were among 12 players to make the team. Warriors junior outside hitter Libbie Petersek was named an honorable mention.

Among the other honorees, Cheyenne Eagle-Butte senior outside hitter Cassie Carter was named All Conference with teammates Ahmyli Clark and Lauryn Keckler, a senior libero and junior outside hitter, respectively, receiving honorable mentions. Crow Creek senior setter Rozee Drapeau made the All Conference team, while teammate Samantha Seaboy, a junior setter, was named an honorable mention.

2021 Big Dakota All Conference Team

Ellie Brozik – Winner

Landyn Henderson – Mobridge-Pollock

Jenna Hammerbeck – Winner

Ally Mullaney – Miller

Jordyn Sosa – Stanley Co

Emma Keller – Mobridge

Cassie Carter – Cheyenne Eagle Butte

Tyra Gates – Miller

Rozee Drapeau – Crow Creek

Ava Stoick – Mobridge-Pollock

Alexis Walking Eagle – Todd County

Skyler Hansen – Winner

Honorable Mention

Holly Miller – McLaughlin

Olivia Chase – Stanley Co

Mya Knippling – Chamberlain

Taylee Stroup – Stanley Co

Libby Petersek – Winner

Abbi Blake – Miller

Ahmyli Clark – Cheyenne Eagle Butte

Samantha Seaboy – Crow Creek

Lauryn Keckler – Cheyenne Eagle Butte

Jayslee Petersen – Chamberlain

Jaden Werdel – Miller

