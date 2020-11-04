Winter sports face virus-related rule changes

Among the mandatory rules for each sport is a notification of exposure: “In the event a competitor tests positive for COVID, schools shall notify the school of any competitors of the positive individual during the previous 48 hours and inform them of the positive test and exposure. Participants who test positive are expected to be forthright in the close contact investigation and inform those completing the investigation of close contact with teammates and people on opposing teams.”

One of the mandatory rules for wrestling calls for developing “pods” in which athletes and coaches interact only in that group.

“The intent is to have common practice partners,” Swartos said, to help ensure precise contact tracing. He said coaches, if they go from pod to pod, should instruct wrestlers verbally rather than physically demonstrate moves with the wrestlers.

Referees will no longer perform skin checks or grooming checks, leaving that assignment to athletic trainers or school nurses. Headgear must be cleaned between each match with no tape allowed on the headgear.

Swartos said the idea of not allowing wrestling tournaments was considered, but eventually rejected. Schools with small wrestling rosters would find it hard to find opponents for duals, Swartos said.