Winter start times at Central, Stevens pushed back

Due to Raid City Central and Rapid City Stevens being in Level 3 status, the winter season start dates for gymnastics, wrestling and boys and girls' basketball have been moved back to Monday, Nov. 30.

Originally, the start dates were Nov. 2 for gymnastics, Nov. 16 for wrestling and Nov. 21 for boys and girls basketball.

Winter sideline cheer clinic will take place on Nov. 30 in 2 pods; tryouts will take place in two separate pods on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

USD women add 3 games to non-conference slate

The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team has added nonconference matchups with Lipscomb, Wichita State and Bradley this December.

The Coyotes play host to Lipscomb for their home opener on Dec. 6, while both Wichita State (Dec. 10) and Bradley (Dec. 18) will be road games.

The slate is in addition to the Coyotes’ season-opening tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, from Nov. 28-30. The addition of these three games brings the Coyotes’ total for regular season contests to 22, with room to add up to three more games for the NCAA maximum of 25 this season.

South Dakota tips off the season on Nov. 28 with No. 1 South Carolina.