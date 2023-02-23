Nearly a foot of snow fell this week at Terry Peak, making for awesome conditions on the mountain just in time for the weekend.

Bitter cold highs in the negative single digits Thursday will give way to mid-30s and 40s by Sunday. All runs are open and all lifts operate Friday through Monday. The terrain park is continually updated, with progressive features and jumps switched out to keep things interesting.

The Wyoming Special Olympians will be at Terry Peak on Friday to race a short course on the Stewart Slope and all are invited to come support the athletes.

In addition, the Black Hills Ski Team will run their last race of the season on Sunday. More than 30 athletes will tackle a giant slalom course, with an awards ceremony planned on the deck of the Stewart Lodge at noon. Spectators are welcome.

The online store is open for anyone wanting to purchase their tickets in advance. Visit terrypeak.com for more information on tickets, events and current conditions.