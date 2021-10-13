Winter Storm may force delivery delays for Journal print edition

The current winter storm has caused expected service delays on all routes west of Rapid City. This will include but is not limited to delays for Sturgis, Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Deadwood, Lead and all of Wyoming. As these areas are used to same day postal service, no print edition will be delivered today. We expect that your Wednesday print edition will be delivered with your Thursday print edition.

As part of your print membership, you receive access to our digital content. If you are a member and have not already activated your digital subscription please do so by clicking here (www.rapidcityjournal.com/activate) or let us help you by calling 605.394.8311 or emailing custservice@rapidcityjournal.com

If you love the look of the traditional paper, you’ll love the E-Edition, a pdf replica of our printed newspaper. Once you log into your account, you can access it on desktop, phone and tablet.

If you have already activated your digital replica, please click here to view today’s E-Edition. (www.rapidcityjournal.com/eedition). If you have forgotten your password, click here. (www.rapidcityjournal.com/users/forgot)

We appreciate your loyalty to Rapid City's news source and look forward to being back on the road in no time!

