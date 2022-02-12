Wirth's third period goal leads Thunder past Flyers, keeps team unbeaten

The Rushmore Thunder varsity boys remained undefeated as it downed Sioux Falls 2-1 on Friday at the Rushmore Thunderdome in front of a packed house.

Sioux Falls led 1-0 in the middle frame before the Thunder tied it at 15:01 on a power-play goal by Hunter Walla. Rushmore sealed the deal in the third period when Dawson Wirth batted the puck past the Flyers’ goalie at 4:16 to secure the win and give his team a 2-1 advantage.

The Thunder improved to 16-0-0 on the season and hold a five-point advantage in the league standings. Sioux Falls fell to 13-1-1 after its first loss in regulation this year.

“They have a really good team and we have a good team,” Thunder head coach Richard Novak said. “We had some really good high school hockey tonight. These are two really good teams which made it a really good battle.”

Rushmore outshot the Flyers 45-26 and converted on 1 of 3 power plays. The Thunder stood strong defensively and killed all three of the Flyers’ power plays.

On Wirth’s go-ahead goal, Novak felt luck fell on the side of the Thunder. But Wirth saw the play open up as he skated towards the crease.

“I came down and really just saw the open space in the neutral zone,” the junior said. “I figured I should just take it, to try and make a play on the net. And I ended up scoring the goal which is always good.”

Sioux Falls started the scoring and seized a 1-0 lead at 13:24 on an unassisted goal by Will McDonald that he pushed past Thunder goaltender Michael Habbe.

The Thunder responded with an equalizer at 15:01, on a power play, in the middle frame off the stick of Walla, assisted by Alex Pertrotto.

Then, Wirth scored the winning goal in the final period at 4:16 to keep the Thunder undefeated.

Wirth and the Thunder have lofty goals with four games left in the regular season.

“I hope we can have an undefeated season and go to the state championship and win,” Wirth said. “Obviously we want to do that but at the same time we want to go to the national tournament and do well there too.”

However, Novak’s focus remains on the team’s next game against Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“I want to see about the same tomorrow that I saw today,” Novak said. “We had good solid floor checking, good offensive zone and to get in there, get after it and make their defense work.”

The Thunder return to action at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Rushmore Thunderdome against the Flyers.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

