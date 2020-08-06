Wise joins Mines performance staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The South Dakota Mines athletic department announced earlier this week the hiring of Carl Wise as the Associate Director of Performance for the Hardrockers.

Wise comes to South Dakota Mines after one year at The Citadel (South Carolina), where he worked with the current Hardrocker Director of Performance Brock Behrndt. Wise assisted with the baseball, track and field and men's tennis while there.

"I couldn't be more excited for Carl to be my assistant at South Dakota Mines," said Behrndt. "He's hard working, has great attention to detail, and the athletes are going to fall in love with his personality. I couldn't think of a better person to have as my assistant."

Before The Citadel, Wise was serving as an intern at the College of Charleston (South Carolina). While with the Cougars, Wise worked with the baseball, women's tennis, men's soccer, track and field, equestrian and sailing teams.

"I am thrilled to get out to South Dakota and join the Hardrocker family," said Wise. "I'm very excited that I can continue doing what I love and I can't wait to meet everyone."