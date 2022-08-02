With 2 defending champions, returning top 3 and talent close behind, Stevens girls tennis is primed for another state title run

Jason Olson won’t let his players look at their draw during the state tournament.

The longtime Rapid City Stevens girls tennis head coach doesn’t want his squad thinking too far ahead, preferring only to notify them of their next opponent, to him the most important one.

“You can’t beat the second-round player if you don’t beat the first-round player,” he said.

That strategy has continually worked for Olson and the Raiders, who are perennial contenders to end up on the podium each year and whose efforts last season put them on the top step, ending a 15-year title drought by claiming the Class AA state championship in Sioux Falls.

The 2022 team will look largely similar, as their top three singles players are all back, as well as their No. 6, already filling eight of 12 lineup spots.

There’s plenty of room for changes and shifts, however, as a plethora of new varsity members, fresh off their junior varsity state championship run, compete for playing time.

“You always have to be ready because there’s someone on this team who’s ready,” said Olson, who’s entering his 26th season at the helm. “especially these last couple years where we’re so deep.”

Among the returners, seniors Anna Mueller and Kaiya Parkin bring with them the experience of winning a state title. Mueller stormed her way to the Flight 3 singles state championship to finish off an undefeated 31-0 season, while Parkin won the Flight 6 singles title without dropping a set in the tournament. The two also paired up in Flight 3 doubles and finished third at State.

“I’m definitely more prepared this year than I was last year to take on more competition and have more of a steady mindset this year,” Mueller said. “I’m just really excited to keep playing and hopefully, since I’m a returning state champion, I can just take that confidence into this year.”

Stevens is also bringing back its top two singles players and No. 1 doubles team in senior Ali Scott and junior Peyton Ogle. Scott went 22-8 at Flight 1 and placed third at State, while Ogle was a finalist at Flight 2 after going 23-6. The pair came in fourth in doubles at the tournament.

“I mainly want to enjoy my last year on the team,” Scott said. “Just because it’s really special to me that I’ve been on this team for not that long, so I just want to enjoy it, but also take the chance to really prove myself one last time.”

The Raiders are facing the task of replacing their other two state champions in Abby Sherill and Emma Thurness, who both graduated in May after winning the Flight 4 and Flight 5 singles draws, respectively, and finishing runner-up at Flight 2 doubles.

In his arsenal of potential players who could fill those spots, Olson said freshman Sylvie Mortimer, who spent last season as the No. 2 for St. Thomas More, is primed to step in. Freshman Bella Scott, Ali Scott’s sister, and senior Lindsey Pfingston, younger sibling of former Stevens boys No. 1 Jamison Pfingston, will be competing for spots too, as well as senior Evelyn Haar, senior Sophie Schmid and junior Adelaide Morgan.

Bella Scott, Pfingston, Haar and Schmid all won individual state championships last year on the JV team.

“I have so many kids who put in time, who are ready,” Olson said. “It’s an exciting thing for me to see how it shakes out with them.”

Mueller said she hopes her and Ali Scott’s senior leadership will replace that of Sherill and Thurness, and will get the underclassmen match ready.

“Those two were definitely leaders for the team, so I’m hoping that me and Ali this year can take over their leadership with some of the kids who will be coming into varsity this year,” she said. “Hopefully we help them get into the mindset of varsity, and be the Emma and Abby that they were last year.”

Despite so much talent and potential for back-to-back titles, nothing is a given for Stevens, as East River squads are re-loading as well and figuring out their lineups. Harrisburg, which finished runner-up at State last year by only 24.5 points, as well as regular favorites Sioux Falls Lincoln and O’Gorman, among others, will also be in contention.

“There are six teams that could win it this year,” Olson said. “We can’t really worry about that, we just have to worry about doing the things we have to do, and hopefully that puts us in position to be in it.”

Olson added that he’s confident his one-match-at-a-time mentality will continue to be successful this season, as it has in so many years prior, and that his players understand that another championship will take work.

“They know. We always talk about how our next match is our most important match,” he said. “We never talk about final objectives, we always talk about each match, who we’re playing next, and just keeping things in front of them.”

The Raiders open their season on the road Aug. 12 against Aberdeen Central and Aberdeen Roncalli. Sioux Park, where Stevens plays its home matches, is returning as the host of the year’s Class AA and Class A state tournaments, slated for Oct. 3-4 and Oct. 6-7.