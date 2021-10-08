With four singles champions, Stevens captures first state team crown in 15 years

An excellent performance in the morning semifinals during which five of six Raider qualifiers punched a ticket to the championship matches set the table. And four of the five went on to earn titles allowing Stevens (469.5) to jump out to a large lead in the team race before withstanding a late challenge from Harrisburg (445) to earn the top step on the victory podium. Five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln (403.5) finished third followed by Sioux Falls O’Gorman (278.5) and Watertown (269).

“I knew we had the depth. We went 5-1 in the semis today, and while we didn’t get quite what we wanted in doubles, we still did what we needed to do,” Raiders coach Jason Olson said. “We’ve been second a lot, so we are happy to get off that second place schneid. And to win four titles is amazing, particularly with all the pressure going on and all the things that have happened to us. I’m so proud of all of them, and wanted it so much for these kids. And to do it here in Sioux Falls. All the Sioux Falls schools were rooting for each other, so for us, it was us against the world and I’m proud of how the girls handled that.”