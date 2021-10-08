With four singles champions, Stevens captures first state team crown in 15 years

Depth six people strong proved to be the winning formula for Rapid City Stevens as the Raiders, a perennial state title contender, ended a 15-year drought by winning the 2021 Class AA State Girls Tennis Tournament in Sioux Falls on Friday.
An excellent performance in the morning semifinals during which five of six Raider qualifiers punched a ticket to the championship matches set the table. And four of the five went on to earn titles allowing Stevens (469.5) to jump out to a large lead in the team race before withstanding a late challenge from Harrisburg (445) to earn the top step on the victory podium. Five-time defending champion Sioux Falls Lincoln (403.5) finished third followed by Sioux Falls O’Gorman (278.5) and Watertown (269).
“I knew we had the depth. We went 5-1 in the semis today, and while we didn’t get quite what we wanted in doubles, we still did what we needed to do,” Raiders coach Jason Olson said. “We’ve been second a lot, so we are happy to get off that second place schneid. And to win four titles is amazing, particularly with all the pressure going on and all the things that have happened to us. I’m so proud of all of them, and wanted it so much for these kids. And to do it here in Sioux Falls. All the Sioux Falls schools were rooting for each other, so for us, it was us against the world and I’m proud of how the girls handled that.”
Stevens state champions included Anna Mueller (Flight 3, 6-1, 6-4 over Eloise Geraets of Harrisburg), Abby Sherrill (Flight 4, 7-6 (0), 6-1 over Leyla Meester of Watertown), Emma Thurness (Flight 5, 6-2, 6-2 over Madeline Grabow of Harrisburg) and Kaiya Parkin (Flight 6, 6-1, 7-5 over McKenzie Vickery of Harrisburg). In other singles, Peyton Ogle finished second in Flight 2, and Ali Scott bounced back from a loss in the semis to earn a third-place medal in Flight 1.
The stellar singles performances were much needed as Harrisburg narrowed the lead considerably in afternoon doubles play winning Flights 2 and 3 before falling to Sioux Falls Lincoln in a three-set, Flight 1 championship match.
“I knew how some of those matches could turn out, so I knew it was never over,” Olson said of the late day scare. “Harrisburg came out with all that senior leadership and played very well. Give it to Harrisburg. After singles this morning, they could have said it was over but they kept playing and I’m proud of Coach Termansen and his team.”
Mueller’s win in Flight 3 singles epitomized the sizable hurdle the Stevens girls often faced. Playing in front of a highly partisan Harrisburg crowd egged on by a couple of controversial calls, Mueller, after winning the first set handily (6-1), struggled early in the second set falling behind 4-1.
“The crowd was really against me so I had to get past it and get back to playing how I play,” said an emotional Mueller after the match. “I wasn’t really intimidated since I had played her this season and knew how she played, and was ready for that style. Down 1-4, I happened to look over and one of our parents said, ‘you got this, just keep it up’ and I ended up coming back to 5-4 and winning the match.”
Easily one of the most emotionally satisfying wins came at Flight 4 singles where Sherrill’s state title achievement had a very special meaning for Olson and his team as Abby's father, Dan Sherril, passed away in November.
“All year long we have dedicated the season to Coach (Dan) Sherrill. Losing Coach Sherrill last year was a huge hit on these girls,” Olson said. “He was like their cheerleader and so supportive, and they were really down because of that. So, to come out and win the state title for the Sherrill family, and to see Abby win a state title was huge for these girls and huge for me. That had a special meaning much bigger than tennis for everyone.”
Sherrill saw a 5-0 advantage wither away in the first set before bouncing back to win the tie-breaker and easily close out the match in the second set.
“I kind of lost myself and wasn’t playing like I normally play,” Sherrill said. “I wasn’t being patient, so I told myself to be patient and focus on the match point by point. And the tie-breaker was big for me. I knew I could win seven points in a row and kept thinking throughout that every point matters, and did that in the second set, too. And so, yes, it feels good to have won for my team.”
After the nearly 90-point Raider lead compiled in singles rapidly shrinking, Stevens needed to win one of its three final doubles matches to earn the state title.
Fortunately, the doubles tandem of Mueller and Parkin were up to the task, notching a 10-2 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln in the Flight 3 doubles third-place match to clinch the team victory.
“It was a lot better than our semifinal match,” Parkin said with a smile. “My partner and I decided to have fun rather than worrying about winning since that’s the attitude we had all season. And fun over serious is so much better. I just had a really, really good time and I’m glad that’s how I went out this season. Having a good time playing a sport that I love.”
While the winners generally get the headlines, Olson was quick to point out that the state title winning total of 469.5-points included valuable contributions from each and every team member.
“Peyton gets second at (Flight) 2 and had an amazing season after starting out the season injured and struggling. And Ali played Flight 1, and that is tough, really tough, and to get third place there is impressive,” Olson said. “You don’t win if you don’t get those points, and every single girl contributed and that’s all I could ask for.”
In addition to the four Raider wins in singles, Avery Summers of Sioux Falls Jefferson captured the Flight 1 singles title defeating Elle Dobbs of Sioux Falls Lincoln, and Lincoln’s Charlotte Crawford won Flight 2 singles.
“I had played her (Dobbs) twice this year and won both times, but she is a very good opponent,” Summers said of her state title win, the first ever for Sioux Falls Jefferson coming in the school’s first year of operation. “Everything went very nicely for me. My strength is my serve and forehand and I was getting my serve in, placing shots where I wanted to and probably played one of my best matches of the season. I liked being at a new school and starting fresh and kind of starting the culture there at Jefferson. It’s a little weird but I like it a lot.”