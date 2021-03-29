WITH VIDEO: Firefighters battling 'major fire' off Nemo Road; evacuations ordered

As firefighters battle the Schroeder Fire that has led to evacuations at Westberry Trails, a second fire has been reported 1.5 miles southwest of Keystone.

The fire near Keystone is reported to be 10 acres but is being fueled by the same fierce winds that are fueling the Schroeder Fire that is burning four miles west of Rapid City off of Schroeder Road, which is near Nemo Road.

At 12:08 p.m., the Rapid City Fire Department reported the wildfire at Schroeder Road and Nemo Road was developing rapidly.

The Schroeder Road Area Fire 211 has been established as a call center the public can contact for more information. Nemo Road is closed at the city limits, and the Westberry Trails Subdivision is being evacuated. Those who have evacuated can go to South Canyon Baptist Church, 3333 W. Chicago St. #2317, where the Red Cross is set up.

Air quality is poor because of smoke on the west side of Rapid City. Those with health issues are encouraged to stay indoors.

At 11:30 a.m., the Rapid City Fire Department said Pinedale Heights and West Camp Rapid could possibly be the next to evacuate. The fire is spreading and RCFD is asking residents to be ready to evacuate if necessary.