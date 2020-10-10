 Skip to main content
WITH VIDEO: Man rescued after 100-foot fall near Norbeck Pass
The Interior Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Norbeck Pass area in the Badlands National Park for a report of a man being trapped after a fall.

Upon arrival, volunteer firefighters and Park Service Rangers discovered that a 33-year-old man had fallen about 100 feet into a deep, inaccessible crevasse and was suffering from injuries to the head and lower legs.

Multiple attempts were unsuccessful in reaching the man and extracting him with technical rope and other technics.

The National Park Service was able to call in a South Dakota National Guard, Black Hawk Helicopter with hoist capability.

The patient was successfully hoisted from the crevasse and turned over to the Kadoka Ambulance Service for further care and ground transport to Monument Hospital at approximately 8:45 p.m., Saturday.

