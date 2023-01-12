Witness testifies he helped Absolu bury body near Sheridan Lake

Shamar Bennett, a 25-year-old man, took the witness stand on Thursday and testified that he helped murder defendant Arnson Absolu bury a body in a shallow grave near Sheridan Lake in August 2020.

Bennett testified for just less than an hour in the triple murder trial of Absolu, a 37-year-old from the Bronx, New York. Absolu is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Charles Red Willow of Rapid City and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy of Greeley, Colo. at Thomson Park on Aug. 24 in Rapid City before killing Dakota Zaiser, a 22-year-old Rapid City man, at an apartment and enlisting Bennett's help in disposing of the body in exchange for drugs and money.

The state argues Red Willow's death was over a drug debt, Nagy's a result of being at the wrong place at the wrong time and Zaiser's to remove the only witness.

As the only non-law-enforcement person called to the stand who saw one of the victim's bodies, Bennett is a key witness in the case. Bennett signed an immunity agreement on Jan. 5 that would prevent him from being prosecuted for anything he testified to on the witness stand, outside of admitting to a violent crime.

"I am telling the truth today," he said.

The truth, according to Bennett, is that Absolu called him on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020 and asked him to dispose of a rug and a chair because there was blood on them. He said he didn't see any blood, but he wasn't looking for it.

He took the rug to the south side of Rapid City and the chair to the north side. He and Absolu took Bennett's Nissan Altima to an apartment on Stumer Road in south Rapid City. Along the way, they talked about finding a place to hide a body.

When they arrived, the two men got out and stood by Absolu's trunk and talked. The conversation was caught on surveillance video without sound. Bennett said on Thursday he saw a body in a "tub" in the trunk and saw a leg and an arm sticking out of it. He told Absolu to leave Rapid City with the body.

"Do not involve anybody else," he recalls telling Absolu.

Senior Deputy State's Attorney Roxanne Hammond asked Bennett why he helped Absolu.

"He wanted my help seriously bad," Bennett said, adding that Absolu offered him drugs and money and he felt threatened. Bennett admitted he used and sold heroine at the time and had met Absolu through drug circles.

The two left the parking lot in separate cars — Bennett in the Nissan and Absolu in the Malibu — and drove towards Sheridan Lake because Absolu had said he wanted to leave the body in water. When they got there, they changed their mind because the body might float up, Bennett said.

Bennett testified they drove to the pullout by Sheridan Lake Road and Highway 385. Bennett parked first, Absolu pulling behind him, hitting a stump. The state presented broken pieces of black plastic on Wednesday that lead investigator Rapid City Police Department Sgt. Barry Young testified was from the undercarriage of the Malibu.

Once parked, Bennett said he and Absolu began carrying the tub containing Zaiser's body across the road. While crossing, the body fell out of the tub.

They put it back in and "kept hiking," until his arms got tired, Bennett testified. He then threw a couple of branches on the body, trying to cover it, and went back to the car.

About 10 minutes later, Absolu returned with the tub and dumped out the blood in it, and the two headed back to Rapid City. Footage from the Stumer Road apartment complex showed the two vehicles returning at about 2:19 a.m. on Aug. 26, two hours after they left. Bennett left about 10 minutes later.

Investigators contacted Bennett a couple of weeks later and had the first conversation with him on Sept. 18, 2020, during which he lied. After a second interview and trip towards Sheridan Lake, he lied again about not knowing anything about a body. At that point, Absolu had been arrested in New York City and was awaiting extradition.

Bennett's reluctance to be honest changed after a conversation with Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo. On Sept. 24, 2020, Bennett led investigators to Zaiser's body.

Absolu's defense attorney, Timothy Rensch, alleged Bennett lied to investigators "175 times" during his first interview on Sept. 18, 2020.

Among the lies was Bennett telling investigators that he didn't know anything about a murder, had only gone on a cruise that night and that all he saw in Absolu's trunk was bags with drugs in them, not a body.

When the defense and the prosecution asked Bennett why he lied initially, he answered, "to protect myself and Mr. Absolu."

Rensch also pointed out that Bennett is a convicted felon from a third-degree burglary case in 2018 and he faced another felony charge in January 2020 for possession and intent to distribute drugs. That charge was dismissed in December 2022 after he completed a diversion program.

If he had been convicted of a second felony, under state law Bennett would be labeled an habitual offender, which results in an increase in the severity of the charges.

Rensch pointed out that the charges were dropped after he began to cooperate with police. Bennett testified that the dismissal was because he completed the diversion program, which included going to treatment, getting a job and undergoing random drug testing.

Rensch also brought up two files from July 2022 that were since dismissed within a few days of being filed, one for a bond violation and another for a simple assault.

The Absolu trial is scheduled to resume on Friday and continue for several more weeks before the jury is asked to return a verdict on the three counts of first-degree murder. The state is not pursuing the death penalty in the case, but Absolu faces a mandatory life sentence on each count if convicted.