A Pennington County judge ordered a Rapid City woman on Thursday morning to stay away from Paddy O'Neill's after she appeared in court for allegedly threatening three people she didn't know with a knife on Monday night.

Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue, referencing law enforcement reports of the incident, said 34-year-old Troy One Star allegedly brandished a knife within five feet of the people who were standing outside of the downtown Irish pub located on 6th Street in Rapid City.

One Star is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each count is a class 3 felony with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

According to Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Alexandra Weiss, there were "slurs being stated by the defendant" and "it's apparent she didn't know who these people are."

Elizabeth Regalado, appearing on behalf of the Public Defender's Office, asked the judge to issue a personal recognizance bond for One Star with the possibility of wearing an ankle monitor. Regalado also noted One Star recently moved to the area.

Bogue set One Star's bond at $2,500 cash only.