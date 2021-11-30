Woman arrested in connection with Marquette Drive shooting death

A 22-year-old Kyle woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Monday on Marquette Drive, the Rapid City Police Department announced Tuesday evening.

Jesse Schmockel has been arrested on charges of one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault.

A resident of a trailer park court on Marquette Drive is not surprised by the recent shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

One resident, who declined to be identified citing fear of retaliation, was not surprised that a man was shot to death Monday night in the trailer court.

The resident told the Rapid City Journal on Tuesday that numerous violent crimes have occurred at the site of the shooting over the years and expressed frustration at a lack of police presence in the neighborhood.

"They come up, loop around, then they're gone," the resident said of police. "I've seen people murdered up here, I've seen people with their heads caved in. Just the other night I saw a woman being beat up and damn near raped. I was going to call the law, but when you call the law it takes them too long to get up here. Then they'll turn it on you and make you look like you're the crazy one. So, I don't even bother calling anymore."

The trailer park consists of about 15 or so mobile homes in south central Rapid City.

The Rapid City Police responded to the fatal shooting early Monday morning and found two people seriously injured and another man who was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said there have been a handful of calls for service to that particular residence on Marquette Drive, all originating from the same reporting party.

"In each case, the issue was checked by law enforcement and was either resolved by a conversation with the residents or found to be unfounded in nature," Medina said in an email.

Another neighbor, who also spoke with the Rapid City Journal but did not want to use their name, said that an open spot in the mobile home park had been occupied by a camper, which then brought in a lot of traffic, with people going "in and out constantly" from the camper.

The neighbor surmised the activity was related to drug use.

Medina said that methamphetamine and marijuana were found at the scene of Monday's shooting.

No suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting, Medina said Tuesday afternoon.

The homicide rate for this year is tracking closely with the rate of 2020.

"In 2020, we had 12 homicides. In 2021, we have had 10 prior to these two shootings," Medina said. "In both cases we still have questions that need answers before either of these incidents can be officially ruled a homicide."

The second shooting Medina referred to happened within 12 hours of the Marquette Drive shooting in the 400 block of Tamarack Street in Rapid City.

According to a news release, the shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, police found an unresponsive man who died after being transported to a hospital.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.