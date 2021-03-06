 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck
alert top story

Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Hermosa.

Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2009 Peterbilt 320 garbage truck was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when it started to turn right onto Daughenbaugh Road. A 2007 Toyota Rav4, which was also northbound on South Dakota Highway 79, rear ended the truck.

The 56-year-old female driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is unknown. The 32-year-old male driver of the truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News