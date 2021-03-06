Woman dies after crashing into garbage truck

One person died Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Hermosa.
Names of the two people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2009 Peterbilt 320 garbage truck was northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when it started to turn right onto Daughenbaugh Road. A 2007 Toyota Rav4, which was also northbound on South Dakota Highway 79, rear ended the truck.
The 56-year-old female driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is unknown. The 32-year-old male driver of the truck, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.