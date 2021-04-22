 Skip to main content
Woman dies in crash near Whitewood
A 49-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Whitewood.

The name of the one person involved is not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2002 Mercury Sable was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

