Woman dies in early morning shooting in Deadwood

Deadwood Police officers responded to a call of a shooting at The Buffalo Bodega Gaming Complex just after midnight Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a female victim on the dance floor. Officers and medical personnel from the Lawrence County Ambulance Service began life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity is not being released pending family notification.

The ongoing investigation will be completed by the Deadwood Police Department with assistance from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Deadwood Police at 605-578-2623 or Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 605-578-2230.

