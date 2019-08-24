A woman on a motorcycle lost her life in a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.
The accident occurred on 5th Street when a truck hit the motorcycle near the old entrance to the Regional Health Emergency Room. Rescue crews from the fire department reported that 5th Street between Fairmont and Elk was closed while the victims were treated and the accident was cleared.
The Rapid City Police Critical Accident Reconstruction Team is working to determine exactly what happened in the accident. No names have been released as officers are still attempting to notify the victim's family.